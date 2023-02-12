Vehicle hits and kills pedestrian in north Sacramento

Man killed in crash in north Sacramento 00:19

SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in north Sacramento, police said Saturday.

The collision happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Norwood Avenue and Berthoud Street. Responding officers located the pedestrian, only described as an adult man, at the scene with major injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later declared dead.

The Sacramento Police Department said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

No further details were released.