NJSIAA Bowling: Bergen Tech Takes Second in North 1, Group 4 Sectional

HACKENSACK, NJ - It was an eventful game one for the Bergen Tech Boys bowling team on Saturday at the North 1, Group 4 team bowling Sectional Championships, but it propelled to a second place finish and the opportunity to advance to the boys team finals on February 20. Bergen Catholic took first in the sectional, while Fair Lawn was third.

Additionally, Tim Porfido and Theo Zamora qualified for the individual state finals to be held on Friday, February 24th.

It was Porfido’s first game that propelled Bergen Tech to it 996 game on the day. Porfido was near perfect, with strikes in nine frames en route to a 279. Zamora was not that far behind, rolling a 222, while Hunter Louie dropped a 209 on the board.

Game two was a dropoff for the Knights, rolling a team 962, as lineup changes helped the Knights keep up the high scoring. Porfido rolled a 225 to lead the Knights, while Luke Rudulph (176) and John Presley James-Vickery (190) came off the bench to spark the team.

Zamora came up big in gam three, leading Bergen Tech with a 258 as the Knights finished with a 957, good for a 2915 series, and a second place finish.





Bergen Tech Bowling

1

2

3

Total





Hunter Louie

209

191

174

574





Tim Porfido

279

225

183

687





Joel Mason

144





144





Luke Rudolph



176

162

338





Theo Zamora

222

180

258

660





Shlock Jhaveri

142





142





John Presely James-Vickery



190

180

370





Totals

996

962

957

2915





Final Team Results

1-Bergen Catholic 2,942

2-Bergen Tech 2,915

3-Fair Lawn 2,799

4-Passaic Tech 2,793

5-Ridgewood 2,631

6-Don Bosco Prep 2,555

7-Wayne Hills 2,527

8-Wayne Valley 2,512

9-Ramapo 2,356



