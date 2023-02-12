Georginio Wijnaldum savours his first Roma appearance since August after fracturing his leg

Georginio Wijnaldum shared his happiness at returning to action six months after fracturing his leg on Saturday.

The former Liverpool midfielder was named on the substitutes' bench for Roma's game against Leece in Serie A and was brought on by Jose Mourinho late in the game.

He was unable to influence the result in the seven minutes he spent on the pitch, but shared his excitement on social media before and after the game.

Before the match he shared an image of his shirt in the dressing room with the caption: 'Baby I'm back!', and an action photo of the 32-year-old was shared onto his account with the same caption.

He was an unused substitute in Roma's Coppa Italia quarter-final defeat to Cremonese on February 1, and made his first appearance on the field on Saturday.

The Holland international had only signed for Jose Mourinho's team on loan from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer but missed the majority of the season through injury.

Wijnaldum, 32, made his debut for Roma in their 1-0 away win at Salernitana in Serie A on August 14 but then suffered the serious setback during a training session.

A Roma statement at the time read: 'Following an injury sustained during training this afternoon, Georginio Wijnaldum subsequently underwent medical tests that confirmed the presence of a fracture to the tibia in his right leg.

'The player will undergo further assessments in the coming days. FORZA GINI!'

The issue resulted in him missing the World Cup with Holland in the winter.

Roma went behind the in the game against Leece after a Roger Ibanez own goal in the seventh minute of the game.

A Paulo Dybala penalty after 17 minutes however got Mourinho's side back onto level terms, but they were unable to find a winner despite enjoying 58 per cent of possession and having 12 shots.

The side could have gone second with a win, but remain fourth in the table in what is a tightly-congested chasing pack behind Napoli at the top of the table.