6abc is pleased to share Sunday Mass - part of our decades-long partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

The Celebrant is the Reverend Rayford Emmons, Parochial Vicar, Holy Cross Parish.

The Lectors are Alonza Baker, Jr. and Elaine Greene.

Music is from the Men's Ensemble from Holy Cross and St. Vincent Parishes, Darin Williams, Director and Alyssa Garcia, Pianist.