Rally Held In Oklahoma City To Support Freedom For Iranian Women

9 days ago
A rally held in downtown Oklahoma City on Saturday showed solidarity with Iranian people and their fight for women, life and freedom.

Dozens of people joined the group, Iranians of Oklahoma, at Scissortail Park to send a message that more support is needed to help the Iranian people’s quest for freedom.

The crowd chanted “death to the dictator,” “democracy for Iran” and “women, life and freedom.”

The peaceful gathering brought light to the oppression felt in Iran, especially for women.

“They are not allowed to wear what they want, if they want to leave the country, they need the permission of the husband or father and after divorce they cannot have their children,” activist Tina Hemati said.

Under the current rule in Iran, women have few rights and non-compliance often leads to punishment of imprisonment, beatings or even death.

“It's very bad and doesn't make sense at all,” said Abei Malakouti, who participated in the rally.

The rally each year falls near the anniversary of the Iranian revolution with intention.

“The important thing is the day after their ceremony, we're protesting against it,” Malakouti said.

Organizers say after 44 years of civil unrest, the Iranian women’s movement continues to build. It hit momentum last year with protests worldwide after 22-year-old Jina “Mahsa” Amini died in police custody. She was arrested by Iran’s morality police for “improperly” wearing her hijab, a head covering Mulsim women wear in public. According to her family, she was beaten while in custody.

“We want this regime gone because we know that's the source of all our problems,” said Hemati. “We just sacrificed many lives, young women, young men. We owe it to them to win this fight.”

According to organizers, this movement is still in progress but with local and international support, they believe they can prevail.

