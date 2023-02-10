Public Again Weighs In as Summit Council Mulls 'Seasonal Closure' of Maple Street

SUMMIT, NJ - Public comments now come near the end of the Summit Common Council agenda, but that didn’t deter the standing-room crowd at the governing body’s February 7 meeting from voicing their opinion, stretching the meeting to nearly three hours.

Most were there to discuss the potential closure of Maple Street. During his Council President’s report, Greg Vartan laid out Council’s timeline for the potential closure. After recapping steps taken to date, including public engagement and SDI’s survey of stakeholders, he said, “I think throughout the community and on the dais, there is broad consensus for some sort of seasonal closure of Maple Street and not a permanent street closure.” Next steps would include defining “seasonal,” confirming legal and safety requirements, and then determining fees and design. Official action including a detailed street closing plan, resolutions, and ordinances would only be taken once all the other pieces are in place.

Public comments opened about an hour and a half into the meeting. More than two dozen people addressed Maple Street. A majority favored a “seasonal closure” from May through October, although others cited safety and traffic concerns and whether six months actually could be considered “seasonal.”

Dylan Baker, Dale Drive, owns several of the affected restaurants. “The seasonal closure is great for this town, not only as a resident, but of course as a business owner. I see it as not only a benefit to living here, but a benefit to living adjacent to here. It brings people into the town, it lets people come and enjoy our community…. Quite honestly, I'd like to see it return seasonally from May through October every year for the next, I'll say, decade, the next 10 years – indefinitely, if it could be.”

Nishea Clark, Druid Hill Road, has owned a small business in town for more than 20 years and has worked from home “long before the pandemic put a lot of people at home. I, for one, really looked forward to the opportunity to go out of my house, dine al fresco, sometimes still with my laptop in front of me, but to be outside and to support local businesses…. There were a lot of benefits…. There were the mental health benefits, there were the benefits of being able to be out and socialize in a world where we still have to think a little bit about COVID.”

Morris Avenue resident Daniel Jaxel believes that “regardless of what you say about the consensus, the City of Summit should not be picking business winners and losers by closing public streets during non-emergencies. …. Roads exist for literally everybody.” While SDI’s planner said all businesses would benefit, “and some businesses do like it, especially the ones who are going to be the winners, but it still makes it wrong. The fact there's four months -- and not 12 months -- doesn’t make something which is wrong transformed into something which is right. For four months we're going to jeopardize emergency vehicle response time, therefore it's right because it's not 12 months. Many people talked about navigational frustration every day, 24/7 they have to recompute how they're going to go from point A to point B every single day, but it's only for four months, not for 12, that makes it right.”

Matt Delaney, Prospect Hill Avenue, is “a big proponent of the seasonal closure from May to October. I have two little kids. I'd say a lot of restaurants have been very generous about having strollers, letting us dine outside. It's just a lot easier with little children to do so than being inside and the kids really love it during the summer months. It's a big highlight of bringing them into town.” He also said that his company moved into Summit “to get the benefits of the town. We’re cooped up eight, nine hours a day in the office. Getting outside – I think one of my fellow residents mentioned a psychological benefit – I don’t know if that's empirically true or not, but it certainly feels better. It’s also great for business. We entertain a lot, we bring out clients a lot, and having that outdoor dining is very big for business.”

Angela Sweeney of Berkeley Heights, a former Summit resident, stated she was “really here more so on behalf of Fiorino and the other restaurants. I'm totally and absolutely for the closure. From May to May would be fabulous, but from May to October, whatever's permitted, and I say that because during COVID, which was a horrible awful time for people, [the restaurants] went through a great deal of trouble to accommodate everyone from installing a new air filter system in their restaurant to … getting lovely tables and chairs. … I realize there is a lot of congestion and traffic in Summit and getting to the train could be annoying, but we have several areas … where people can still access the train.” She added that COVID “hasn’t completely ended” for some people, and it’s “important to have this option for people.”

Adam Selig, Whittredge Avenue, is on the board of the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition. “We have abundant evidence that … closing down streets benefits cities, even small cities like the City of Summit. … People need fresh air, people need to smell the trees, people need to walk. People need to be forced to walk more than they do, and even these tiny street closures make them walk a little bit more than they used to. But they also need to interact with other people. … Things like [this] foster community.”

Mark Granger, Pembroke Road, is English and has lived in Summit for 13 years. He noted that in Europe, “street café culture is deeply embedded, where they would be raising an eyebrow that we're even having this debate of outdoor dining versus cars.” He recalled his elderly father visiting him in June; they shared “a wonderful lunch in Maple Street at Fiorino. It was a beautiful 70-degree day. It's probably the last time my father's going to come over to the US. … And he talks about it all the time, every time I talk to him. … For me personally this is about creating memories.”

Christopher Joralemon, West Lane, said, “shutting down that road costs me two to three minutes every time I take a trip across town, dropping my daughter off at school, running errands, or rushing to catch a train – extra time every trip, every day. And how do I feel about all that time it's cost me? It is worth every second. As we finally hopefully emerge from this global pandemic, the temporary closure of Maple Street really was this small grace amidst so much suffering. I cannot tell you how much joy your decision brought to so many people. It freed us from quarantine. It allowed us to come together once again and raise our glasses and break bread as a community. On behalf of so many of our neighbors, I thank you for that decision. … It is worth two minutes out of our days. It is worth so much more than that.”

Susan Bowen, Waldron Avenue, suggested “we’re willfully overlooking the fact that we're giving a monetary benefit that we're calling a community benefit.” She pointed out that many in Summit may have been to Fiorino once, or haven’t been to Roots at all because they can't afford it at all, “so let's not overlook the fact that we are benefiting those of us who are lucky enough to consider going to Roots or Fin or Fiorino.” She proposed looking for benefits to the entire community. “Maybe we see Brownies selling cookies there, maybe we do something else that benefits all of the members of our community.” Bowen also advocated a closure in keeping with the school year for safety considerations. “Two or three minutes is nothing, unless you're waiting for an ambulance.”

Hillcrest Avenue resident Didier Peron said “what the Council has heard about Maple tonight is a misrepresentation of the community. Today I received an email from Fiorino and I suspect a lot of people you heard here tonight were ‘friends’ or proponents of closing Maple…. The people missing here are the housewives, the women driving their kids to school…. We have to cross Summit every day.” As a retiree, Peron can choose his times to drive, but those who “drive their kids to school are terribly inconvenienced. … I'm French. I love sitting outside and dining outside. I've done that all my childhood, but what I would propose is that you close Maple only when the schools are not functioning.”

Beverly Brown, Kent Place Boulevard, hadn’t planned to speak, but did so after hearing the “overwhelming support of the closure from May to October of Maple Street. There are a small number of merchants, restaurants specifically, who will vastly benefit from expanding their table space onto our city street and this will negatively impact, I'm sure, businesses on Maple Street who have trouble unloading their trucks, who have trouble having their patrons pull up and drop off. … Will the restaurants who are benefiting by the increased table space contribute to other businesses on Maple Street who perhaps might see a decrease in their traffic flow, who might have trouble having patrons come in? Will there be a Maple Street Cooperative where they could share their profits?”

La Ronda Gumm, Hillview Terrace, admitted she doesn’t know anybody who’s not in favor of some form of outdoor dining. “My question is, how many months does it really make sense to close the entire street, and what level of inconvenience and potential safety concerns do we impose on the taxpaying residents of the City? … I do think that a couple minutes here and there … isn't necessarily a big deal, unless of course there's an emergency situation, your house is burning down, your child's waiting for the ambulance, and those things do need to be taken into consideration. Obviously Maple’s a main artery moving through town and more cars will end up on less roads, creating more congestion, more impatient drivers, more distracted drivers, and potentially more issues. … You should mirror the school schedule so that the kids are safer, parents can get back and forth.” She added that as a business owner, “I would love to double my floor space for free.”

Don Nelson, Plain Street, asked, “Is there a benefit to the City of Summit financially or revenue-wise if these restaurants are allowed to double or sometimes quadruple their space? Is there a fee structure reflecting that … to make it a revenue generator?”

Vartan assured him Council is looking at “putting in place a fee structure that makes sense.” Ward Two Council Member Marjorie Fox addressed the general question of who benefits from the closure, pointing out that “we are very conscious of making sure that this space is also available. This past year we had a few tables and chairs which were open to the public. We want to enlarge that space, get more furniture in there, so people are free to grab a cup of coffee and sit there, and it's open to the public at any time regardless of your ability to pay. You don't have to buy anything; you could just sit there with your newspaper if you want. There are other businesses that have used this space” as well, not just restaurants, she concluded. Ward One Council Member Delia Hamlet added that the city is also looking at how much parking revenue is being lost and how to incorporate that into the fee structure.

Bonnie Morrison, Rotary Drive, supports a seasonal closure when school is not in session. But she pointed out that “for the vast majority of the day, there’s nothing going-on on a closed street. There’s nobody sitting there. I would love to see it just be open evenings, weekends, when the weather’s cooperative. We don’t have any data on just how much usage the street is generating. Would there be any chance of having a study this year when it's closed to see just how much it is used?”

Eric Kurs-lasky, Broad Street, contended that the “manufactured time around May to October, which is actually a duration of six months, does not constitute a season. I personally would opt to keep Maple Street open year-round. I do understand the need for compromise. In terms of some of the points that have been echoed around traffic, safety, economic viability for businesses, economic welfare for all 22 000 residents of Summit, I would ask that when you consider this, really rethink or re-engage community members outside of the group that's here this evening. I know there was a manufactured effort to get a large group of people who seem to have a script around the concept of May to October. If I look towards prior resident engagement, I know that was quite limited in nature.” While acknowledging SDI’s efforts to collect opinions, Kurs-Lasky said, “I know we have a very, very short time window but would actually advocate for a new survey.” He also advocated for keeping the towns pool open beyond Memorial Day to Labor Day – a season also mirroring the school year.

Dorrie Gagnon, Bedford Road, led with, “there should be no permanent seasonal closure decision made this year, period.” She’s for a “seasonal closure, but what that means we have absolutely no idea.” She also noted that there’s no way to know the impact Broad Street West will have on Summit. “So if we decide to say,’ okay, this is going to happen every year,’ … we don't know how the traffic flow is going to be. We have no idea the impact of that congestion and that traffic. … Making that decision now for the next 10 years, 20 years, whatever, is a really hard decision to make. … SDI needs to be held accountable for that flawed study that survey that went out to only 1,400 residents. … And again, what is a seasonal closure? … We need to hone in on the facts. … I really think you need to consider it and not do anything permanent this year but think about it for the following years.”

Hamlet noted she’d discussed the BSW impact with city planner Phil Abramson. She also revealed that the email several speakers had mentioned had come from Fiorino, saying “the Council is asking residents and patrons in favor to attend the next meeting and to speak during the public hearing. … I just wanted to let the public know that that was certainly not something, and I can't speak for all the Council members, but I don't think any of us had advocated for either way. We're really trying to be objective through this process. We all love outdoor dining. We see both sides. We all want a safe town.”

Her Ward One colleague Andy Minegar added, “That said, if any resident ever has anything they want to come to the Council and talk about, you're allowed to organize on Facebook groups, you're allowed to email anyone you want. It's a great idea.”

Fox added that at this time Council is only looking at the present year and making a decision about a temporary closure for this year.

Tony Melchionna, Maple Street, called the debate a “popularity contest,” but noted that “popularity does not trump the legality and the lawfulness of what goes on. It’s not just like ‘Snap! Let’s close the streets.’ It doesn't work that way.” He noted traffic is chaotic as it is, and with “shutting down a major artery through our great downtown there'll be further chaos. no one's going to disagree with that – how can you disagree with that?” Addressing City Counsel Matthew Giacobbe, he asked, about the process for closing a street.

Giacobbe explained “this Council does not have the right, they can't vote right now to close it down. It's not their decision. They have to make an application to the Department of Transportation and follow both regulatory and statutory criteria with an engineer's report meeting different criteria. Ultimately it’s the Department of Transportation that makes the call. If they don't think that it's safe, if they don't think it's appropriate, they won't grant you the permission to close the street.”

Jaime Levine, Council Member At-Large, assured the audience that “we will proceed to do nothing unless it is legal and safe.”

On other topics, Don Nelson observed that the Zoning Board approved construction in his neighborhood in a “new business zone.” The property line setback in that zone is minimal, and “that creates a problem for neighboring residences. … What I'm asking Council to do is to review the neighborhood business zoning.” Plain Street is also impacted by the traffic on River Road resulting from the new stop light at the intersection of Chatham and River roads. He asked the City to look at the River-Plain intersection and consider creating a “Don’t Block the Box” zone there. Finally, he noted that when cars turn onto Plain from River Road, there’s not supposed to be parking there, but employees from a nearby business park there all day. This forces cars into oncoming traffic. Nelson said, “I'm asking Council if we can look into those issues to make our life on Plain Street a little bit easier. I know we're a buffer zone between commercial and residential, but people who have been on the street for 30 years shouldn't have to deal with the repercussions of new development. New development should deal with the people who live there.”

Vartan also presented an update on Broad Street West. He reminded the audience that the redevelopers have been directed to come up with a proposal that complies with the redevelopment plan, includes onsite-parking and affordable housing, and has “clear and transparent” financials. Several Council members, the developers, Abramson, and City Administrator Michael Rogers had attended the Residents for Summit 'town hall' in November, when an alternate design was proposed. Abramson and Rogers subsequently reached out and engaged with some of the organizers and professionals who created that alternate plan, and, Vartan said, Council has endorsed the continuation of these conversations. “We want the next version of this proposal to be something that a large part of the community can be pleased with and hopefully, ultimately support.”

Vartan noted that everything is dependent on the City’s and developers’ mutual agreement that a deal is still possible. “This is the piece that can change virtually any time.” He expects to receive an updated proposal this month. Its financial viability will be evaluated by the mayor, Council, and the BSW financial advisory committee. If it passes that hurdle, work could begin in March to finalize the design and financial terms. The intended outcome is a comprehensive proposal to present to the public. This will be followed by additional community engagement and, hopefully, final consensus among stakeholders. Eventually that will lead to official actions – amending the redevelopment plan if necessary, and executing a redevelopment agreement and a financial plan.

Resolutions

Levine had two Capital Projects & Community Services resolutions which concerned Broad Street West. The first excluded Subdistricts II (the area between the Summit Free Public Library and the YMCA) and IV (containing the 7-ELEVEN and City Hall) from the redevelopment project. Hamlet observed, “This is something that was promised to the community, and I’m glad that my colleagues have made this a priority.” Ward Two Council Member Lisa Allen called it “a big step in the right direction towards building trust.”

The second resolution authorized a professional services agreement with planning firm Topology for six months for BSW redevelopment and real estate advisory planning services phase VII, not to exceed $65,000. The cost will be reimbursed by the escrow account. “Summit is special,” said Levine. “There is no other municipality quite like ours, which means there are simply no comps when it comes to redevelopment of this piece of land. Whatever ends up gracing that area must reflect Summit’s historic character and unique charm.” She promised to take a “critical eye and keep our community’s best interests at the forefront of my mind. … If I see something that I don’t think is in our best interest, I will say so. I will hold our planner, our developers, and ourselves accountable every step of the way. ...”

Levine asked planner Abramson, founder and CEO of Topology, to say a few words. “My primary objective tonight is beginning the process of rebuilding trust,” he said. “I believe that we can do better than the parking lots that are out there right now. I also believe that for any redevelopment to be successful in this area, it must be done thoughtfully.” Since assuming management of the project last summer, he’s spoken with all of the City’s elected officials, with members of the community, and with Carlos Rodrigues, the planner retained by Residents for Summit. He’s also reviewed media coverage of the project. Abramson spoke of the need to reach consensus on why Summit is doing this project and what it hopes to accomplish. “In retrospect, finances became the driving force behind this project,” heightened by the uncertainty engendered by the pandemic. Now, the focus will be on local priorities, solving “for quality for design, not for maximizing financial returns.” He also mentioned the need to “reestablish broken lines of communication. … I recognize that this process needs to be based on mutual trust and transparency. This is more than buildings, parking, and plazas. This is about reconciliation…. I intend to treat this place with the respect and care that it deserves.”

Allen, who admitted that a few months ago she would have been a “hard ‘no,’” said, “I feel like you have come to the table and earnestly listened, stopped and paused, and realized that the people who run this town are the residents.”

Minegar said, “with Administrator Rogers, you facilitated valuable open dialogue … in a way that makes me really optimistic that this can be, in its new form, something that can really incorporate everything that we heard and learned in 2022.”

Hamlet was more comfortable with extending Topology’s contract for six months rather than a full year. She added that “there are many other capable planners out there … so I will be personally making sure we’re sticking to timelines and that Summit residents are put ahead of the developers’ interests.”

Vartan called the vote both a continuation and a fresh start, and vowed to bring this process to a conclusion this year.

With the floor opened to the public, Nelson asked simply, “Where was this caring and concern for Summit 18 to 12 months ago?”

Kurz-lasky asked if there was any consideration for Rodriques “running point” on the project going forward.

Shawn Feeney, Portland Road, reminded Council that after Rodrigues’s presentation at the spring RFS town hall, Topology created a memo “correcting public misinformation,” which still appears on the City website, despite containing incorrect information itself. He asked whether it should still appear as part of the public record. Vartan replied that the policy generally has been that anything the City’s put out about Broad Street is publicly available, “so let’s have a conversation about that.”

Vartan called for a roll call vote on both of these resolutions; both passed unanimously.

Minegar also had two Finance resolutions. The first authorized transferring $33,000 in operating budget appropriations from accounts with a surplus to those with a deficit. The second awarded a two-year contract for on-call HVAC maintenance and repair services to Industrial Cooling Corporation. Not to exceed $50,000 in a single year, the contract is for small, routine repairs.

Levine ‘s remaining Capital Projects & Community Services resolutions included authorizing the submission of a Tree City USA recertification application and annual accomplishments report. TCUSA recognizes municipalities for their commitment to a community forestry program. There is no cost to the municipality. Summit has been a Tree City for 27 years. The designation potentially offers preferential status when applying for tree-related grants.

Also authorized were two applications by the Environmental Commission to the Sustainable Jersey grant program. One, for $20,000, would fund at least part of a city hall microgrid project. A small solar array would be installed on the roof and connected to battery storage at city hall. The microgrid would provide the ability to switch on and off the main power grid, so in the event of a power loss, the city would be able to run at least some part of the building on energy stored by the solar panels. The second grant, in the amount of $2,000, is for general Green Team operations such as guest speakers, Earth Day cleanup, and supplies for the Tiny Forest.

Levine’s final resolution declared a vacancy in the Department of Public Works in the sanitation unit.

Ward One Council Member Susan Hairston’s single Law & Labor resolution authorized the execution of a settlement agreement with an employee in the police department.

All resolutions passed.

Police Presentation

Local criminal activity was the subject of Police Chief Steven Zagorski’s presentation. The uptick in stolen vehicles in the last couple of years has generated a lot of concern. “One of the things that I’ve been hearing quite often is that ‘crime is out of control in Summit.’” But statistics since 1990 showed that crime was objectively worse in the 1990s and 2000s and has been trending downward in the years since. But even then, Zagorski said, “the perception was that Summit is a safe community.”

In most communities, violent crimes -- murder, sexual assault, robbery, etc. – get their own categories. In Zagorski’s report, they were combined because the numbers are so low. In 2002, they spiked to 22 incidents. Recent years have been mostly under 10. There were 174 burglaries in 1990; 19 in 2022. Larceny peaked in 1995 and has been generally on a decline since then. There were 80 motor vehicles stolen in 1994 versus 26 last year (police recovered 22 of those). Zagorski attributed this to increased patrols, surveillance, and working with other law enforcement partners, coupled with an aggressive public awareness campaign to encourage residents to lock their cars and take the key fobs. Eighteen suspected car thieves were arrested in 2022.

Zagorski recounted four reported residential burglaries in December and two in January. All but one were by organized burglary crews, and none are linked to car thieves. The homes broken into were unoccupied; jewelry and cash were taken. Police have increased patrols and surveillance, and Zagorski urged residents to report anything suspicious. Calling the statistics “concerning” but “manageable,” he suggested that the perception that criminal activity is up is because “you are a more informed public now, especially through social media and apps like Nixle.” His complete presentation can be viewed on the City website.

Ordinance

On the business agenda, there was a single Finance ordinance introduced by Minegar. It authorized issuing $4,920,000 in bonds to pay for Summit's portion of the next several phases of the Joint Meeting's flood mitigation project at the wastewater processing facility. FEMA will reimburse 90% of the cost. The hearing for this ordinance is set for the February 21 Council meeting.

Honoring Retiring Firefighter Bruce Cooper

Bruce Cooper was honored on his retirement after 42 years of service as a volunteer firefighter. He started in Union Hose Company in 1980, having previously been an auxiliary FDNY firefighter. Cooper held the rank of lieutenant and captain in the volunteer division. Mayor Nora Radest said he’d served the department “in the highest tradition of the fire service,” while Fire Chief Eric Evers called Cooper “a mentor to almost everybody in this room today,” referring to the ranks of firefighters standing in the rear of council chambers. Cooper received a frame holding his badge and shield, as well as a plaque presented by Adam Oare, Summit’s FMBA secretary. Cooper’s granddaughter Grace also delivered a moving tribute to her grandfather.

Reports and Council Member Comments

Radest again spoke about pedestrian and vehicle safety in the wake of several recent pedestrian accidents, including one involving a 10-year-old child. “Enforcement efforts are ongoing and have been increased, and we continue to look at ways to reengineer and improve roadways.” She and Zagorski recently penned a letter to the editor asking drivers to slow down and pedestrians to remain alert, use crosswalks, and obey traffic signals. City social media in the coming weeks will publish important safety reminders for pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists. Radest shared a recent encounter with a resident who, glued to her phone, walked into a crosswalk without looking. When the mayor tapped her on her shoulder and suggested it would be wise to check for oncoming cars, the woman replied, “well, I'm in the crosswalk.” Radest answered, “I get that, so am I. But would you rather be right or injured?”

Radest also said she’d received an anonymous letter from some residents regarding construction in their neighborhood. She stressed that she’s unable to respond meaningfully to an anonymous letter, especially after the fact. People with complaints should call police dispatch at 908-273-0051, or use Civic+.

Vartan called for a moment of silence for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, who was shot and killed in her car outside of her home last week.

He thanked Hamlet and Levine for their participation in a Facebook Live session in January. “These events are definitely meeting our goals of informally and virtually engaging with the community.”

Levine noted that later this month she, Fox, and Hamlet will be meeting with Union County’s new director of Parks and Recreation. They’ll get updates on county programs that affect Summit, including Briant Pond and paving. Levine hopes to foster a relationship that will maintain open lines of communication.

That prompted Hairston to remark that she’d raised the Briant Park Pond issue during the summer and still hasn’t seen any activity there. DCS Director Aaron Schrager explained the County is still awaiting specifications to bid out the hydro-raking process. Hydro-raking removes some of the vegetation in the pond; that will be followed by an aeration system. Union County is currently considering flipping the order, raking in the fall but starting aeration soon. An update is expected next week.

Hamlet reported the City and a subcommittee of the Department of Community Programs Advisory board reviewed initial drawings for the Mabie Playground upgrade earlier in the week. The costs were considerably higher than anticipated, “so we will have to do a deep dive and get Suburban to do some hard work for us,” she said.



