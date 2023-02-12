Lady Raiders drop Pink Game to Kansa

Open in App
By Staff &amp; Texas Tech Press ReleaseDavid Collier,

9 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – Bryn Gerlich and Bre’Amber Scott scored 18 points a piece, but it wasn’t enough in Texas Tech’s 78-67 loss to Kansas in Saturday’s Pink Game at United Supermarkets Arena.

“Kansas is a good basketball team,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “They’ve got a lot of returners, a lot of experienced kids that have played in his system for a long time.

The difference in the game, the Jayhawks outscored the Lady Raiders 42-16 in the paint.

Bailey Maupin scored 12 points in 24 minutes, hitting 5-of-11 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from behind the arc. It’s the freshman’s fourth straight game with at least 11 points.

Kansas Tiyanna Jackson scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 36 minutes and 32 seconds of action. Jackson was one of three Jayhawks in double figures, as guards Zikiya Franklin and Holly Kersgieter added 20 and 18, respectively.

“This was a hard week, three games in seven days were tough,” Gerlich said. “I thought our kids were focused and didn’t give up. I thought that if we have had a couple of better possessions in the third quarter and didn’t get in the hole we wouldn’t have had to play catch-up the whole game. We used a lot of energy doing that.”

The Lady Raiders (16-9, 4-8 Big 12) visit second place and No. 16 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communication Department contributed to this report.)

