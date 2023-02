nsudemons.com

More personal records set on final day of Tyson Invitational By Jonathon Zenk, Assistant Director of Communications, 9 days ago

FAYATTEVILLE, Ark.—Nine more personal records fell on an impressive second and final day of competition at the Tyson Invitational. In a meet with such difficult ...