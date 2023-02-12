Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo’s church accused of ‘threatening’ women for trying to leave abusive husbands

SHOCKING claims have emerged about the church attended by Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo.

Women who tried to leave their abusive husbands were allegedly threatened at Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California.

An exposé by Christianity Today published this week revealed shocking claims about elders at the church, who allegedly refused to address women’s concerns about their husbands, and instructed them to forgive and submit to them.

The article focused on one particular case - that of Eileen Gray - in which the church publicly disciplined her for refusing to take back her husband.

Her fears about her spouse proved to be true, as David Gray went to prison for child molestation and abuse.

But the church has never retracted its discipline or apologized in the 20 years since.

When Hohn Cho, once an elder at the church, tried to convince the church’s leaders to reconsider this case, he claims pastor John MacArthur told him “forget it.”

Another more recent case from fall of 2022 involves a woman who reported that church leaders advised her to move back in with her husband and not get a restraining order despite his documented grooming behaviors.

Hohn claims that the counseling offered by Grace Community Church means women who come forward about their abusive husbands “could effectively be playing Russian roulette.”

According to the former-elder, who has since stepped down, other women came forward to him who were explicitly threatened with discipline while seeking refuge from their abusive marriages.

In a statement posted online, Grace Community Church said it “deals with accusations personally and privately.”

It defends its counseling as biblical, explaining, “our church’s history and congregation are the testimony.”

The U.S. Sun has contacted a representative for John MacArthur for comment.

JINGER AND GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH

Jinger, Jeremy and their two children are just four of 3,500 people who attend services at Grace Community Church every Sunday.

Furthermore, former pro-soccer player Jeremy is employed by the Master’s Seminary, which is affilIated with the church’s head pastor.

While he is working on a doctorate of ministry, Jinger holds bible study sessions at her home for the university’s students.

‘CULT-LIKE UPBRINGING’

The claims about Grace Community Church come less than a fortnight after Jinger published her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed.

In the book, she exposes the “harmful” teachings of the Institute of Basic Life Principles, the church under which she grew up.

With parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Jinger and her 18 siblings were raised in what she describes as a “cult-like” environment.

Ahead of the release of Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger told PEOPLE: “Fear was a huge part of my childhood.

“I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God,” she said, referring to IBLP’s bizarre dress code.

Jinger continued: “Music with drums, places I went or the wrong friendships could all bring harm.”

As Jinger has turned her back on IBLP in recent years, she made the decision get re-baptized at Grace Community Church in 2021.

The Master’s Seminary’s chief communications officer, Corey Williams, is a ghostwriter on Jinger’s memoir.

The U.S. Sun has contacted Jinger and Jeremy for comment.

