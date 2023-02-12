Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo’s church accused of ‘threatening’ women for trying to leave abusive husbands
By James Lawley,
9 days ago
SHOCKING claims have emerged about the church attended by Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo.
Women who tried to leave their abusive husbands were allegedly threatened at Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California.
An exposé by Christianity Today published this week revealed shocking claims about elders at the church, who allegedly refused to address women’s concerns about their husbands, and instructed them to forgive and submit to them.
The article focused on one particular case - that of Eileen Gray - in which the church publicly disciplined her for refusing to take back her husband.
Her fears about her spouse proved to be true, as David Gray went to prison for child molestation and abuse.
But the church has never retracted its discipline or apologized in the 20 years since.
When Hohn Cho, once an elder at the church, tried to convince the church’s leaders to reconsider this case, he claims pastor John MacArthur told him “forget it.”
Another more recent case from fall of 2022 involves a woman who reported that church leaders advised her to move back in with her husband and not get a restraining order despite his documented grooming behaviors.
Hohn claims that the counseling offered by Grace Community Church means women who come forward about their abusive husbands “could effectively be playing Russian roulette.”
According to the former-elder, who has since stepped down, other women came forward to him who were explicitly threatened with discipline while seeking refuge from their abusive marriages.
