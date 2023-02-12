Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch No. 3 LSU women's basketball vs. No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday

By Tyler Nettuno,

9 days ago
The LSU women’s basketball team will put its program-best 23-0 start on the line Sunday afternoon when Kim Mulkey’s squad hits the road for the biggest matchup of the entire season.

The No. 3 Tigers face off against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks, who sit at 24-0 on the season and rank No. 1 in the nation. Dawn Staley’s team hasn’t lost a game in nearly a calendar year dating back to last season’s SEC Championship against Kentucky.

LSU has national title hopes this season under Mulkey, and with a win, it would almost certainly take over the No. 1 spot and may become the favorite heading into the tournament. Here’s everything you need to know to watch this game, which tips off at 1 p.m. CT at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

How to Watch

Players to Watch

LSU

  • Points — F Angel Reese (23.5 PPG)
  • Rebounds — F Angel Reese (15.8 RPG)
  • Assists — G Alexis Morris (4.5 APG)
  • Steals — F Angel Reese (1.9 SPG)
  • Blocks — F Angel Reese (1.4 BPG)

South Carolina

  • Points — G Zia Cooke (14.8 PPG)
  • Rebounds — F Aliyah Boston (10.0 RPG)
  • Assists — G Raven Johnson (3.4 APG)
  • Steals — G Raven Johnson (1.2 SPG)
  • Blocks — F Aliyah Boston (2.0 BPG)

Prediction

It’s unbelievable how quickly Mulkey has built this program into a title contender. The Tigers have the opportunity to make a major leap on Sunday against one of the most dominant programs in the country. They haven’t faced the toughest schedule this winter and went to overtime against a bad Texas A&M team, but I think the team will be motivated enough to pull off a program-defining win on the road.

Prediction: LSU 72, South Carolina 70

