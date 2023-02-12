Open in App
Norfolk, VA
See more from this location?
nsuspartans.com

Spartans Prepare for MEAC Indoor Championships at Division II Pre-National Meet

By Brian Howard, Asst. AD/Communications,

9 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. | The Norfolk State University women's indoor track and field team prepared for next week's Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Indoor Track and...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Big Fourth-Quarter Surge Lifts NSU to Senior Night Victory
Norfolk, VA18 hours ago
Norfolk State ends the weekend with a 6-1 win over Georgetown
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Spartans Drop Twinbill to Eagles
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Huge First Half Key as Norfolk State hands Morgan State First MEAC Loss
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Norfolk State sweeps games against Bucknell and Wagner on day one of the NSU-HU Classic
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Spartans Extend Win Streak to Six with 72-50 Rout of Morgan State
Norfolk, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy