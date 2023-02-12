Lady Vols' games versus South Alabama, Texas canceled

No. 13 Tennessee (2-0) recorded two wins on opening day in the NFCA Leadoff Classic on Friday.

The Lady Vols defeated Howard, 21-1, in the first game played in Clearwater, Florida. Tennessee recorded a 9-2 win versus Illinois in game No. 2.

Tennessee’s games versus South Alabama and No. 6 Texas on Saturday were canceled due to inclement weather.

The Lady Vols are slated to play its final game of the NFCA Leadoff Classic versus No. 8 Northwestern on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. EST.

Tennessee’s home-opener for the 2023 season is March 3 versus Appalachian State. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. EST at Sherri Park Lee Stadium. The Lady Vols will host Jacksonville State at 5:30 p.m. EST on March 3. Both contests are part of the Tennessee Classic.