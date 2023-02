WJFW-TV

Inaugural Doris Lovrine Memorial Dogsled Race kicks off in Gleason By Muhammad Abdul Qawee, 9 days ago

By Muhammad Abdul Qawee, 9 days ago

GLEASON, Wis. (WJFW) - Today the Wisconsin Trailblazers Dog Club hosted a brand-new race, but it wasn't in Merrill like it usually is. Their annual ...