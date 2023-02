NJ.com

Lexi Carnegie leads Teaneck over Lodi Immaculate - Girls basketball recap By Mike Byrne, 9 days ago

By Mike Byrne, 9 days ago

Lexi Carnegie brought 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals as Teaneck won at home, 68-61, over Lodi Immaculate. Erin Frazier went six ...