Golden Knights' Logan Thompson is Listed as Week-to-Week

The Vegas Golden Knights have brought up goaltender Laurent Brossoit from Henderson.

In just the second game following the All-Star break, the Vegas Golden Knights endured another significant injury.

The club announced Saturday that All-Star goaltender Logan Thompson has been listed as week-to-week after going down with a leg injury early in the third period of Thursday's contest against the Minnesota Wild.

In wake of the injury, the club also announced it has called up Laurent Brossoit from the Henderson Silver Knights.

"Adin's [Hill] done a good job for us, especially recently," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after Saturday's team practice. "He's given us quality starts. So we'd like that to continue, obviously. For LB [Brossoit], it's funny talking to him. He's like, 'It's not ideal circumstances, right?' But I mean, Logan, Adin got here because of injuries to our goaltenders, to Robin [Lehner] and to LB. So that's the way it works sometimes in hockey. You got to take advantage of whatever's in front of you. And he's played some good hockey down in Henderson. He's played in the league, so he's not a newbie. So it's just a matter of finding the right amount of starts for him while LT's out. We don't know how long that will be, but that's where we're at."

Brossoit played 24 games for Vegas last season, having made 21 starts. He was able to participate in Saturday's practice.

"It was great," Brossoit said. "You forget how much you like these guys. It's a great group. And I mean that. And to come back and be able to say 'Hello' this morning and be able to have a good practice and get right back into it, it was great."

Brossoit has played eight seasons in the NHL. So far this season, the veteran has played 23 games with Henderson.

The Golden Knights will look to continue their two-game winning streak on Sunday when they host the Anaheim Ducks.

