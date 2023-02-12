UFC 284 video: Hear from each winner, guest fighters backstage

PERTH, Australia – UFC 284 took place Saturday with 13 bouts on the lineup. We’ve got you covered with backstage winner and guest fighter interviews from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
You can hear from all the UFC 284 winners and more by checking out their post-fight news conferences below.
Blake Bilder emotional after UFC debut win
Loma Lookboonmee reflects on first MMA submission win
Jack Jenkins thinks he broke opponent's leg in win
Jamie Mullarkey wants to knock out Paddy Pimblett
Israel Adesanya previews Alex Pereira rematch, supports Francis Ngannou
Modestas Bukauskas returns to UFC with big win
Justin Tafa breaks down walk-off knockout win
Jack Della Maddalena wants Vicente Luque next
UFC Exec Dave Shaw reflects on UFC 284
Alexander Volkanovski wants Islam Makhachev rematch
