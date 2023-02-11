Clear skies, chilly evening for Saturday

The skies are nice, but it will be chilly this evening, so grab a coat before you head out.

More clouds are expected for Sunday, but it will still be a great day to get out and about. We will start the morning cold, around 30°, but we will warm up to nearly 50° by mid-afternoon.

Expect a dry stretch through the late week along with a warming trend. Valentine’s Day will be sunny and mild with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will then reach the 60s by Wednesday. Rain will return on Thursday with cold air to follow for the end of the week.

