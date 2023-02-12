'She lived life to the fullest': KSU remembers former longtime president Betty Siegel

Dr. Betty Siegel

KENNESAW — Over 80 friends and family members gathered at Kennesaw State University on Saturday morning to celebrate the life of Dr. Betty Siegel on the third anniversary of her death.

“She was so into life. Into living life. And living it to the fullest. And wanted everybody else to have a taste of it,” university president Dr. Kathy Schwaig said at the beginning of the ceremony, which took place in the campus recreation center that bears Siegel’s name.

Schwaig described Siegel as a “Waffle House-loving, red glasses-wearing, daughter of a coal miner from Kentucky who loved learning and who set out into the world to use that love of learning to make a difference in the lives of others and to inspire a life of service in others.”

Siegel became the University System of Georgia’s first female president in 1981, serving as president of what was then Kennesaw College — it became a university in 1996 — for 25 years, making her the longest serving female president of a state university in the United States.

From 3,500 students at the beginning of her tenure to a current enrollment of over 43,000 students, the university continues to grow and thrive, Schwaig stated.

Siegel wanted students to have a community, not just a place to go to have an in-class experience, Schwaig said.

Siegel added sports and residential facilities so students could have a “total experience,” a “life-changing experience,” Schwaig said.

Lynda Johnson, former executive administrator to Siegel for 23 years, shared some of her experiences and described Siegel as a “true treasure.”

“She lived life to the fullest,” Johnson said. “She loved to travel, loved music, theater, movies. She was a teacher, a visionary, a dreamer, a storyteller. She was, indeed, a minister for education and much, much more.”

Sons David and Michael Siegel celebrated their mother by sharing some of her stories and achievements.

“Our mother was fond of saying, ‘We’re all together better because we’re all together,’” David Siegel said. “And so we are, together at last, after three long years.”

David Siegel thanked those in attendance for waiting through the COVID-19 years to celebrate the life of an extraordinary woman, whose story began in the Kentucky mountains, and was laid to rest in those mountains at “the end of a life well lived and well loved.”

“She would remind us that mountain people are storytellers, and she became an avatar of that tradition,” David Siegel said. “It was there she learned that education is the window to the world, and she took that lesson seriously and literally.”

David Siegel reminded the crowd and emphasized the meaning of one of his mother’s favorite sayings about how it takes a community of people to accomplish great things.

“If you see a turtle on a post, you know it didn’t get there by itself.”