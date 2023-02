LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team won its third consecutive home game, holding off Air Force 62-56 in the Arena-Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.

The Cowgirls held off a late surge from a stingy Falcons team for their fourth win in their past five games. The win pushed UW to 17-8 overall and 10-4 in the Mountain West, keeping the team’s hopes for a No. 2 seed in the conference tournament still very much alive.