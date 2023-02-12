"I used to wear a Lakers sweater every day to school" - Paul Pierce on hating his beloved Boston Celtics in his childhood

Paul Pierce reveals an interesting story about his love affair with LA Lakers on an episode of 'All The Smoke' podcast

Paul Pierce is a legend of the Boston Celtics and one of the players who has significantly contributed to making the franchise the 'greatest ever' in the history of the NBA. However, during a recent appearance on the 'All The Smoke' podcast, the 2008 NBA champion with the Celtics revealed how strongly and profoundly he hated his beloved squad during his childhood.

Pierce told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, " I wore a (Los Angeles) Lakers sweater. I'll show y'all pictures, I got an LA Lakers sweater…used to wear every day to school. I mean who cannot be a Laker fan? I grew up right down the street from The Forum. Right there in Inglewood watching Magic (Johnson). I hated the Boston Celtics…so that is what makes it 'real iconic' when I get drafted to the Celtics…and I didn't even work out for the Celtics. So, when I look back at my career man, it's like damn some sh*t is meant to be."

Having grown up in Los Angeles, Paul Pierce did an amazing job of establishing himself as one of the undisputed legends of the Boston Celtics, helping them clinch their 17th title in 2008.

How good was Paul Pierce with the Boston Celtics?

The Celtics drafted Pierce with their 10th overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft. The 2008 NBA Finals MVP represented the team for 15 seasons, playing 1102 games for them. He averaged 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game during this time. "The Truth" was also selected to All-NBA teams four times, and he was on the 1998-99 All-Rookie team as well.

While it would've been amazing to witness Paul share the court with Kobe Bryant in LA, there is no denying that his time together with Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen , and Rajon Rondo in Boston changed the entire face of the Boston-based franchise.

That being said, this is not the first time this 45-year-old Hall of Famer turned analyst has highlighted how he hated the Celtics, after growing up in LA. But no matter what he may have felt in the past, Paul still wears his heart on his sleeves every time he sits courtside to cheer for Jayson Tatum , Jaylen Brown and other current era C's.

Paul Pierce led the Boston Celtics back to significance

Ever since Larry Bird and Kevin McHale retired, the Celtics were rarely considered a contender in the NBA. There seemed to be no leading franchise figure for a team that played in three NBA Finals in the 1980s until Paul Pierce came in. The 10-time All-Star was an instant hit with the Cs as he dropped 19 or more points in 10 of his initial 11 games for the team. Even more importantly, he was a leader for the Celtics in a renaissance of the biggest NBA rivalry with the LA Lakers during the late 2000s.