Biggest moments from the 2023 Brit Awards

By Joe Dawson,

9 days ago

2023’s Brit Awards has come and gone, with Harry Styles following his success at this year’s Grammys .

The former One Direction singer swept up the big individual awards, including Artist of the Year, Best Album and Best Song (‘As It Was’).

Also winning multiple awards was Wet Leg , with Best Group and Best New Artist being taken home by the indie band.

Other winners include Aitch for best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Beyonce for Best International Artist and David Guetta for Producer of the Year.

