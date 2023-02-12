Longtime Milltown Friends Go Head to Head in Greater Middlesex County Conference Basketball Tournament

METUCHEN, NJ - On February 9 there was a quarterfinal round berth at stake for the 13th seeded Spotswood High School and fourth seeded St. Joseph's of Metuchen High School on the court in the Greater Middlesex Conference Boys Basketball Tournament. With the stands packed with Chargers and Falcons fans, the two teams played their hearts out in a hard fought game. On the scoreboard, it was a thin margin of points between the two teams. When the final buzzer sounded, it was St. Joe's that would move on to the quarterfinals to face fifth seeded South Plaindfield High School. The Falcons defeated the Chargers 75-72. In the midst of the disappointment and the celebration, four longtime friends on both teams took the time to congratulate each other for a game well played.

Spotswood High School's Casey Cumiskey and Daniel Yarus and St. Joe's Davey Caruso and Jeremy DeCaro have a special bond. Their friendship was forged on the basketball and baseball fields of Milltown. They all learned the fundamentals of basketball and baseball playing with the Milltown Recreation Department and the Milltown Little League. Then, the friends and teammates moved on to play basketball at St. Bart's. They also played for their middle school teams before heading to different high schools.

In the first round GMC matchup between the Chargers and the Falcons, Cumiskey, Yarus, Caruso and DeCaro were four of the game's top six scorers. Yarus dropped 19 points. Caruso netted 15 points. Cumiskey scored 13 and DeCaro had 11 points. All four are tough competitors and battled to the final buzzer for their respective teams. It would be the last time Cumiskey, Yarus, Caruso and DeCaro would all be on a high school basketball court together.

Yarus, Caruso and DeCaro are all juniors. Cumiskey is a senior and playing his final Chargers' basketball season. In September, Cumiskey will be taking his athletic talents to Seton Hall University's Division I baseball program. After the game though it was all smiles for the four friends and their proud parents.

"It was a special night with fierce competition coupled with sportsmanship, lifelong respect and friendship for these solid young men," said Colleen Caruso.







