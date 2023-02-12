Bowling Green hockey falls 4-2 at Michigan Tech

HOUGHTON, Mich. — The Bowling Green hockey team allowed three unanswered goals to Michigan Tech, and that ended up being the difference in a 4-2 Huskies victory on Saturday.

Bowling Green took a 1-0 lead 10:54 into the opening period when Austen Swankler scored a goal that was assisted by Chase Gresock.

Michigan Tech answered 14:41 into the first when Kyle Kukkonen tied the game at 1.

Then Ryland Mosley and Tristan Ashbrook score midway through the second quarter to give the Huskies a healthy edge at 3-1.

Bowling Green scored with less than two minutes remaining in the third period on a tally from Nathan Burke that was assisted by Gresock.

But Kukkonen capitalized on an empty net seconds later for his 14th goal of the season.

Falcons goaltender Christian Stoever made 24 saves, but he allowed three of the four Michigan Tech goals.

Blake Pietila made 21 saves in net for the Huskies to pick up the victory.