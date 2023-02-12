5 teams that make sense for Lamar Jackson if Baltimore actually trades him

The possibility of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson being traded next month seems to be growing.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo released an intriguing report on Saturday about Jackson’s ongoing contract negotiations with Baltimore. While the team has publicly affirmed a desire to keep Jackson in the fold, the report suggests that “other teams could tempt Baltimore to trade the former NFL MVP for a windfall of draft picks.”

reportedly would use a franchise tag on Jackson if contract details are not finalized by March 7’s tag deadline, but a tag reportedly wouldn’t stop a trade from happening.

While it still feels like the most likely scenario for Jackson is a return to Baltimore this fall, the right offer could sway Baltimore into trade winds.

Jackson reportedly wants guaranteed money in the same ballpark of what Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson got last spring ($230 million), so you can’t rule a trade out.

Which five NFL teams make the most sense right now as a trade partner for Baltimore? Let’s explore our options.

We’ll only guess NFC teams for now since the idea of the Ravens trading Jackson in the AFC feels far-fetched.

Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

While the Falcons got solid play from quarterback Desmond Ridder to close the 2022 season, there has been some talk about Atlanta making a move for Jackson.

The team isn’t necessarily settled on Ridder as its de-facto starter this fall. They have about $56 million in cap space and can create more space with moves like cutting benched quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Some word has emerged that the Falcons might not want to take on Jackson’s likely massive contract after finally getting out of cap hell. However, the team’s ill-conceived pursuit of Deshaun Watson last spring shows an aggressive streak from owner Arthur Blank.

Jackson would have tight end Kyle Pitts, wideout Drake London, running backs Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson and a very solid offensive line in Atlanta.

POSSIBLE TRADE OFFER: 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2025 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 third-round pick

Carolina Panthers

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Keeping in line with the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers are also searching for a new quarterback.

With quarterback-friendly coach Frank Reich installed as the team’s new head coach, owner David Tepper could get frisky and make a deal to get Jackson in Charlotte.

The Panthers are in the red with cap space right now, but they could cut veterans like linebackers Shaq Thompson and Damien Wilson and center Pat Elflein to get back on the positive side of the dollars. Restructures on contracts for wideout D.J. Moore and offensive tackle Taylor Moton could also help.

In Carolina, Jackson would be the de-facto star of the offense. Although, he would have Moore, wideouts Laviska Shenault and Terrace Marshall Jr. and tight ends Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble to help in the passing game.

In this estimate, the Panthers send the Ravens a needed veteran corner to help secure Jackson and not part ways with too many draft picks.

POSSIBLE TRADE OFFER: 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2025 first-round pick, cornerback Donte Jackson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Could the Buccaneers go from Tom Brady to Jackson?

It’s not an impossibility that Tampa Bay gets aggressive and tries to keep its Super Bowl window open with a blockbuster deal for the Ravens quarterback.

If the Bucs go on a massive cutting/restructure spree and get out of their $-55 million cap hole, they might be able to finagle a Jackson deal.

Jackson might be intrigued by the Bucs’ stout offensive line and elite wideout duo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He might also love the Bucs’ playoff-ready defense. If the Bucs can figure out their financial woes, this could be a strong landing spot for Jackson.

In this estimation, the Bucs send over the same package the Falcons offered.

POSSIBLE TRADE OFFER: 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2025 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 third-round pick

Detroit Lions

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Could the Detroit Lions make an aggressive move for Jackson and position themselves as a Super Bowl contender?

It’s very possible, as the Lions could trade quarterback Jared Goff to Baltimore as part of its package for Jackson.

Detroit was one of the feel-good stories in the NFL this past season and figure to expand on their 2022 campaign. Jackson could pair nicely with creative offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and play behind a heck of an offensive line.

Having wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and a growing defense won’t hurt Detroit’s chances, either.

Baltimore could pop in Goff as a bridge quarterback for 2023 and see if he can maintain his solid performance from last year with the Lions.

POSSIBLE TRADE OFFER: 2023 first-round pick (team’s original selection, No. 18), 2024 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick (team’s original selection), 2025 second-round pick, QB Jared Goff

Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Would Jackson like to go contend in the treacherous NFC East?

The Washington Commanders have said they’re rolling with Sam Howell this fall, but a trade for Jackson could absolutely disrupt that plan.

Washington can create cap space this offseason with cuts and restructures, and the team provides receiving threats like wideouts Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. The running back trio of Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic could help take pressure off Jackson on the ground, too.

Let’s say the Commanders send Howell and some picks Baltimore’s way in this estimation.

POSSIBLE TRADE OFFER: 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2025 first-round pick, QB Sam Howell