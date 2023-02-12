Open in App
Kansas City, MO
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Chiefs, Eagles Faceoff In Super Bowl On Sunday

By David Griffin,

9 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles will try to defeat their former head coach for the first time when they meet Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl 57. Philadelphia (16-3) is making its second Super Bowl appearance since parting ways with Reid after the 2012 season, winning the championship in 2017, but has lost all three meetings with the 64-year-old's Chiefs. Kansas City (16-3) is playing in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, a stretch that began with Reid's first title as a head coach in 2019.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51 in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and Super Bowl 2023 betting advice from SportsLine's resident Eagles expert, Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is also a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette, which gives him a nuanced perspective of the X's and O's of the game from a player's perspective. Hunt is also uniquely dialed into the Philadelphia Eagles, posting a 37-22-1 record in the last 60 NFL picks involving Philadelphia and returning more than $1,200 to bettors. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in the Super Bowl 2023. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

  1. Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5
  2. Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points
  3. Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105
  4. PHI: Eagles are 10-9 against the spread this season
  5. KC: Chiefs are 8-11 against the spread this season
