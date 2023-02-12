Beverly Hills community to hold candlelight vigil for Turkey earthquake victims

In a show of support for the Syrian and Turkey communities that have been devastated by the massive earthquake that struck the region on Monday, Beverly Hills community members are set to hold a candlelight vigil Saturday evening.

The Association of Turkish Americans - Southern California is hosting the vigil, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Salon Theatre on 8500 Wilshire Boulevard.

According to their website, "ATASC is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting better understanding and relations between the peoples of Turkey and the United States of America through educational, cultural, charitable and social activities."

As the fallout continues, the massive earthquake is said to have killed at least 28,000 people in Turkey and Syria, a number which health officials estimate could continue to grow with multiple recovery efforts underway across the region.