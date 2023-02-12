Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
DawgsDaily

How to Watch Former Bulldogs in the Super Bowl

By Jonathan Williams,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftmZy_0kkXEWZE00

While the college football season has already shifted to preparation for the 2023 season, the NFL has one big game left. This year's super bowl will feature four former Georgia Bulldogs, and it continues the program's streak of having a former player compete in the championship for now 22 consecutive years. They are tied with LSU for the longest streak in the nation.

The four former Bulldogs that will take the field tonight are defensive lineman Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean for the Philadelphia Eagles and defensive lineman Malik Herring and wide receiver Mecole Hardman for the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately for Hardman, he has been placed on the IR and will not be a participant in the big game. Hardman won a super bowl with the Chiefs back in 2020.

Dean and Davis, have a great opportunity in front of themselves. Not only do they have a chance to win the super bowl in their first year in the league, but it would occur just a year after they brought a national championship back to the University of Georgia. So while Georgia completed a repeat of their own this past season, Davis and Dean could become repeat champions as well.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the Super Bowl:

How to Watch:

  • Gameday : Sunday, February 11, 2023
  • Game time : 6:30 PM ET
  • TV : FOX
  • Location : State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
  • Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (color) will be on the call

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Bulldogs Obliterated in Tuscaloosa 108-59
Athens, GA2 days ago
Malaki Starks Ranked Among Top Returning Safeties in College Football
Athens, GA15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL Fans Share ‘Proof’ Super Bowl was ‘Rigged’
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
NBA World Reacts To LeBron's Sunday Announcement
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy sent a loud message after leaving Kansas City for Washington
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Two Recent Rulings Shed New Light on Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy