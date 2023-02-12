How to Watch Former Bulldogs in the Super Bowl

While the college football season has already shifted to preparation for the 2023 season, the NFL has one big game left. This year's super bowl will feature four former Georgia Bulldogs, and it continues the program's streak of having a former player compete in the championship for now 22 consecutive years. They are tied with LSU for the longest streak in the nation.

The four former Bulldogs that will take the field tonight are defensive lineman Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean for the Philadelphia Eagles and defensive lineman Malik Herring and wide receiver Mecole Hardman for the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately for Hardman, he has been placed on the IR and will not be a participant in the big game. Hardman won a super bowl with the Chiefs back in 2020.

Dean and Davis, have a great opportunity in front of themselves. Not only do they have a chance to win the super bowl in their first year in the league, but it would occur just a year after they brought a national championship back to the University of Georgia. So while Georgia completed a repeat of their own this past season, Davis and Dean could become repeat champions as well.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the Super Bowl:

How to Watch:

Gameday : Sunday, February 11, 2023

: Sunday, February 11, 2023 Game time : 6:30 PM ET

: 6:30 PM ET TV : FOX

: FOX Location : State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona) Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (color) will be on the call

