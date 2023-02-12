Matchup analysis, game prediction for MSU-Ohio State from LSJ's Graham Couch

Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State will have another opportunity on Sunday to help bolster their NCAA Tournament resume in a road test at Ohio State.

The Spartans picked up a much-needed victory on Tuesday against Maryland to snap a two-game losing streak. That victory improved Michigan State to 15-9 overall and 7-6 in conference play, and more importantly was a tournament boosting win.

Ohio State has been in a downward spiral over the past month and winning in Columbus won’t be as notable as before, but this is certainly another great opportunity for Michigan State.

How does Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch see this game playing out? Click on the tweet below to read the complete game preview from Couch, including his matchup analysis and final score prediction.

