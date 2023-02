wvtm13.com

Locksmith shot and killed during argument at Birmingham gas station By WVTM 13 Digital, 9 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE:. Birmingham police have identified the victim as Darnell Puldokas, 36, of Michigan. Investigators say the customer was later taken into custody ...