Alabama, Oklahoma Football Take Same Side On Jalen Hurts Debate

Jalen Hurts began his college career at Alabama. He finished it at Oklahoma.

Ever since the duel-threat quarterback entered the NFL in 2020, both fanbases have debated over which school gets the right to claim him.

Some argue that he spent more time at Alabama, making him a member of the Crimson Tide family forever. Others, though, claim Hurts' best season came while at Oklahoma, meaning he should be a Sooner for life.

On the eve of Super Bowl LVII, both Alabama and Oklahoma are sending their former signal caller the same message - "It's not about where you came from, it's about where you're going."

The official Crimson Tide and Sooner twitter accounts joined forces on Saturday to wish Hurts 'good luck' in tomorrow's battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

That's not the only message each school sent Hurts on Saturday, though, as Alabama and Oklahoma both tweeted a mashup of its slogan and the other school's.

"Roll Sooner!" wrote Alabama Football, while Oklahoma tweeted "Boomer Tide!"

Don't expect the immense camaraderie between the two schools to last forever.

According to reports from earlier in the week, Oklahoma and Texas are set to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC in 2024.

Before that, though, the two Crimson schools will hope that Hurts can take down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.