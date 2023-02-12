State wrestling: Spanish Springs second; Elko wins 3A team title; Battle Mountain wins 2A

Spanish Springs takes second in the 5A state wrestling tournament

Elko won the 3A state team title

Battle Mountain won the 2A state title, its 21st championship

Spanish Springs finished second to Southern Nevada powerhouse SLAM! Nevada in the team standings at the 5A state wrestling tournament.

The two-day tournament concluded Saturday afternoon in Winnemucca.

Elko defended its state championship in the 3A, while Battle Mountain added to its impressive state championship total by defending its state championship in the 2A. The Longhorns have win 21 team state wrestling championships, the most in Nevada.

In the 5A, SLAM! finished with 171.0 points while Spanish Springs had 141. McQueen took fourth place with 95. Damonte Ranch was ninth with 39 and Reed was 10th with 38.

State wrestling champions from Northern Nevada in the 5A tournament include: 106, Tobey Forman, Spanish Springs; 138, Dom Ruiz, Spanish Springs; 150, Preston Harn, McQueen.

3A State

Elko won the 3A team title with 118.5 points, ahead of second-place Virgin Valley with 99 and third-pace Lowry with 93.

State 3A champions from Northern Nevada include: 106, Camden Jensen, Elko; 113, Marco Romero, Elko; 120, Carson Melendy, Fallon; 132, Wesley Ricaporte, Spring Creek; 157, Jhett Harbor, Lowry; 215, Eli Finlayson, Elko.

2A State

Battle Mountain won the 2A team title with 157 points while Yerington took second with 97.

State 2A champions from Northern Nevada include: 106, Cruz Jimenez, Battle Mountain; 113, Sean Scherer, Battle Mountain; 120, Liam Bundrock, Battle Mountain; 126, Nathaniel Gutierrez, Yerington; 132, Jeffrey Elerick, Pershing County; 157, Asher Bundrock, Battle Mountain; 165, Stone Whitlock, Battle Mountain.

Girls State

Reed won the first-ever girls NIAA state championship, earning 90.0 points in the two-day tournament to edge second-place SLAM! Nevada with 87.0. McQueen tied for fourth place in the team standings. with Liberty.

Reed junior Maria Aiono won by pin in the 185-pound championship to lift the Raiders to the team title.

Girls state wrestling team scores (top 10): 1, Reed 90.0; 2, SLAM! Nevada 87.0; 3, Centennial 72.0; 4, Liberty 56.0, 4, McQueen 56.0; 6, Western 38.0; 7, Legacy 30.0; 8, Foothill 26.5, 9, White Pine 23.0; 10, Shadow Ridge 22.0.

State champions from Northern Nevada include: 120, Katie Ward, McQueen; 145, Whitney Heit, Bishop Manogue; 152, Ellah Olson, Carson; 185, Maria Alono, Reed.

