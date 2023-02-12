EC3 signs contract with NWA

It was announced during the NWA Nuff Said pre-show that EC3 had signed with the company.

During the NWA Nuff Said pre-show, May Valentine did an interview with EC3 where he announced that he had signed with the company, and would be bringing Control Your Narrative with him. EC3 said in the interview that he would help people across the industry recover their passion.

EC3 is set to face Kevin Kiley, the former Alex Riley in WWE, later in the show.

First appearing for the NWA back in August of last year, EC3 has been involved in a feud with Thom Latimer, with EC3 attempting to get Latimer to join him in CYN. He most recently appeared on the live edition of NWA Power back on January 31, where his team (Team Tyrus) lost to Team Rock ‘n’ Roll in the Champion Series Final Team War match.

Since being released from WWE in 2020, EC3 has run vignettes and promos hyping his Control Your Narrative brand, including holding events and specialized matches. He’s also appeared in Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor.