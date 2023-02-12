Emporia State lights it up behind the arc in wins against Newman

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Following a double-header loss at Missouri Western, Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball hosted Newman on Saturday.

Both teams caught fire behind the three-point line in wins. The Emporia State men won 92-63, and the women won 83-79.

Men’s Recap:

Emporia State men’s basketball started the game with a three-pointer from Kaden Evans and never turned back.

The Hornets hit their first four shots, jumping out to a quick 11-3 lead, forcing a timeout from the Jets. Emporia State started 7-8 from beyond the arc, capped with an Owen Long 3-pointer to give the Hornets a 27-10 lead eight minutes into the game.

Newman traded baskets with the Hornets the rest of the first half, but Emporia State still took a 44-31 lead into the locker room.

Emporia State opened the second half on an 11-2 run to take a 55-33 lead with 16 minutes remaining. That lead would hover around that 22-point margin for the next seven minutes.

Up 19 points, the Hornets went on a 14-4 run to squash any hope of a Jets comeback. Newman hit a layup in the final seconds to get within 30 points, as Emporia State held on to a 92-63 victory.

Alijah Comithier led the team with 23 points as 13 different players scored for the Hornets. Long finished with 16 and Evans added 12. The team shot 15-29 from three-point range.

The win moves Emporia State’s record to 18-6, 12-6 in conference play.

Women’s Recap:

The Emporia State women’s game was a lot closer. Still, the Lady Hornets held a 13-4 lead five minutes into the contest.

Emporia State led by as much as 11 in the first quarter, but the Jets ended on a 10-2 run to cut the Lady Hornet lead to 19-16 heading into the second frame.

Three-pointers helped Emporia State get to a 37-24 lead midway through the second quarter. Again, the Jets followed with a run of their own. At the half, the Lady Hornets held on to a four-point lead at 41-37.

In the third, Newman started to take over. With seven minutes left in the period, the Jets took their first lead at 46-45. Newman led by as many as four, but an 8-0 run from the Lady Hornets helped Emporia State retain a 58-57 advantage entering the final quarter.

Newman gave Emporia State a scare in the fourth, opening up on an 8-0 run to get a seven-point lead. The game of runs continued, as the Lady Hornets went on a 14-2 run to go up 72-67 with five minutes to play.

Free throws helped carry the Lady Hornets to victory from there, ending with an 83-79 win against Newman.

Tre’Zure Jobe was clutch in the final minutes, knocking down four 3-pointers en route to a 35-point performance, one point shy of her career-high.

Ehlaina Hartman added 13 points and Victoria Price had 11. Emporia State finished 12-30 from 3-point range.

The win moves the Lady Hornets’ record to 13-11, 8-10 in conference play.

Both Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball teams travel to Central Missouri Thursday for an MIAA matchup.

