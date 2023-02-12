Open in App
Illinois State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press,

9 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 61, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 31

Parkview Christian Academy 45, Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 23

Schurz 38, Foreman 6

Whitney Young 58, Kenwood 45

IHSA Playoffs=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Class 1A=

Alden-Hebron 46, South Beloit 40

Annawan 53, Stark County 31

Armstrong 61, Danville Schlarman 5

Ashton-Franklin Center 56, Indian Creek 18

Biggsville West Central 56, Payson Seymour 22

Bluford Webber 48, Red Hill 30

Bunker Hill 47, Mount Olive 36

Cairo 65, Shawnee 25

Centralia Christ Our Rock 54, Lebanon 26

Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 29, Unity Christian 19

Christian Heritage 49, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 21

Cobden 40, Joppa-Maple Grove 33

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 71, Martinsville 21

Cullom Tri-Point 49, Donovan 36

Cumberland 59, Ramsey 29

Dakota 34, Rockford Christian Life 29

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 47, (Chicago ) Wolcott 40

Dupo 47, Sandoval 44

Dwight 57, Earlville 43

Edwardsville 54, Madison 34

Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 49, Galatia 42

Farina South Central 54, Dieterich 44

Fisher 61, Academy 27

Forreston 40, Kirkland Hiawatha 6

Freeport (Aquin) 49, Durand 13

Gallatin County 44, Hardin County 17

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47, Chrisman 24

Havana 61, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 29

Heyworth 44, Argenta-Oreana 15

Illini Bluffs 69, Peoria Christian 22

Jacksonville Routt 60, Pawnee 51

Lanark Eastland 50, East Dubuque 28

LeRoy 56, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 46

Lexington 59, Bloomington Christian 20

Marissa/Coulterville 28, Steeleville 24

Maryville Christian 37, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 36

Milford 46, Normal Calvary 40

Morrison 65, Milledgeville 24

Moweaqua Central A&M 54, Heritage 13

New Athens 48, Valmeyer 40

North Clay 55, Altamont 44

Okaw Valley 51, Macon Meridian 43

Oneida (ROWVA) 49, Galva 36

Pearl City 32, Sterling Newman 30

Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 43, North Greene 8

Princeville 69, Flanagan-Cornell 25

Roanoke-Benson 41, Monmouth United 32

Schaumburg Christian 58, Islamic Foundation 24

South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 56, Raymond Lincolnwood 27

Spoon River Valley 51, Astoria/VIT Co-op 39

St. Bede 55, DePue 12

Tilden def. Hirsch, forfeit

Universal 66, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 7

Warren 41, Stockton 22

Wayne City 45, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 33

West Prairie 50, Liberty 33

Wethersfield 45, AlWood-Cambridge 30

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 43, Casey-Westfield 32

Woodlands Academy 44, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 21

Class 2A=

Alton Marquette 63, East Alton-Wood River 32

Athens 39, Williamsville 28

Beecher 33, Reed-Custer 28

Bureau Valley 60, Illinois Valley Central 45

Carmi White County 47, OPH 18

Carterville 62, Murphysboro 23

Chicago ( SSICP) 53, Maria 11

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 83, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 33

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 47, Chicago (Disney II) 15

Chicago (Ogden International) def. Chicago Phoenix Academy, forfeit

Chicago (Soto) High School 40, Dunbar 38

Chicago CICS-Longwood 45, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 42

Chicago Sullivan 73, Shelbyville 40

Chicago-University 51, Chicago King 41

Clifton Central 39, Momence 25

Columbia 70, Red Bud 30

Cristo Rey St. Martin (Waukegan) 47, Chicago Academy 19

Eldorado 51, West Frankfort 44

Eureka 72, Peoria Manual 55

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 46, Richmond-Burton 20

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52, BHRA 23

Gillespie 50, Piasa Southwestern 31

Greenville 56, Trenton Wesclin 45

Hall 52, Kewanee 37

Herscher 57, El Paso-Gridley 25

Holy Trinity def. Chicago (Legal Prep Charter), forfeit

Illini West (Carthage) 73, Rushville-Industry 30

Johnsburg 55, St. Edward 49

Johnston City 62, Du Quoin 40

Macomb 59, Midwest Central 38

Manteno 36, Wilmington 30

Maroa-Forsyth 53, Clinton 46

Mt. Carmel 51, Lawrenceville 27

Nashville 62, Chester 37

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 42, Carlinville 35

Newton 46, Flora 41

Normal University 62, Stanford Olympia 43

North Lawndale 50, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 28

North-Mac 59, Auburn 51

Orion 37, Rockridge 19

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Westville 49

Peoria Heights (Quest) 57, Farmington 29

Pinckneyville 52, Sparta 26

Pleasant Plains 46, Riverton 23

Pontiac 60, Coal City 56, OT

Riverdale 42, Erie-Prophetstown 37

Rock Falls 75, West Carroll 12

Rockford Christian 72, Oregon 56

Rockford Lutheran 76, North Boone 33

Rosary 53, Somonauk 40

Roxana 30, Litchfield 23

Salem 46, Marshall 42

Sandwich 59, Mendota 26

Southland 41, Chicago Christian 31

Tri-Valley 48, Monticello 33

Vienna 42, Anna-Jonesboro 28

Warrensburg-Latham 49, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 28

Warsaw West Hancock 57, Beardstown 45

Westmont 61, Lisle 38

Class 3A=

Bartonville (Limestone) 55, East Peoria 31

CICS-Northtown 31, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 23

Carbondale 36, Centralia 34

Crystal Lake South 53, North Chicago 20

Freeport 43, Belvidere 42

Harvey Thornton 61, Chicago Washington 5

Jacksonville 37, Springfield Lanphier 28

Jerseyville Jersey 50, Triad 37

Morris 42, Streator 21

Woodstock North 47, Harvard 16

Class 4A=

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 50, Blue Island Eisenhower 17

Hoffman Estates 51, Bartlett 37

Lincoln Park 63, Maine East 37

OPRF 45, Kelly 34

Plainfield South 59, Oswego 51

Zion Benton 70, Wheeling 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy