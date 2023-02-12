Local faith communities pray to end gun violence

“We’re not here just to pray and leave it alone,” Smith said. “We’re here to inspire people to go out and do something about it.”
Religious education leaders told CBS 42 the key is providing a moral compass for youth.
“To make sure that our parental guidance is following Jesus’ guidance and that our lives imitate him, and if we walk in that light, then I am more than sure we can pray this gun violence away,” Edith Aguillard said, director of religious education at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Those leading the prayer service encourage the community to not give up, that there is hope and if people keep the faith, goodness will prevail.
