voiceofalexandria.com

Bolsonaro says he may return to Brazil in the coming weeks By CARLA BRIDI - Associaated Press, 9 days ago

By CARLA BRIDI - Associaated Press, 9 days ago

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Former President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday he intends to return to Brazil “in the following weeks.”. The comment during an event ...