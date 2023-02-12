Pitt State upsets #21 Missouri Southern to complete the season sweep

Pitt State defeated #21 Missouri Southern 74-64 to get the upset and complete the season sweep over the Lions.

Pitt State had five players score in double figures. Tristan Gegg led the way with 14 points. Karenna Gerber finished with 13, Harper Schreiner racked up 12, Grace Pyle finished with 12 and Jenna Shipley finished with 11.

The Gorillas move to 14-4 on the season and 19-5 overall.

Pitt State will be back at home next Thursday when they host Fort Hays State

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.