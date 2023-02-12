Column: Aztecs hit rim-rattling season stride with impressive win over UNLV

San Diego State guard Matt Bradley, center, celebrates with Lamont Butler, left, and Micah Parrish after the Aztecs beat UNLV on Saturday. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

This is starting to become a real and tangible thing, these Aztecs. They’ve tap danced around being ink-not-pencil great all season, showing flashes in first halves aplenty.

They’ve played title-level defense, here and there. They’ve shown singular offensive punch, at times. They’ve also been jagged and unpredictable, allowing choke-hold leaders to wither.

Then came Saturday at Viejas Arena. Then came UNLV, walking headlong into a hurricane.

It wasn’t because it was the Rebels, who staggered off the court with an 82-71 loss that in no way felt that close. They’re a team with a losing Mountain West record in a building that has been a never-ending trip to the dental chair. Surviving Utah State on the road meant more.

The Aztecs, though, ranked No. 25 in the country with a trendline pointed squarely north, finally seemed like the bankable bully so many believed they could be. It’s the way the Aztecs rebounded, the way they defended with malice, the way they owned so many 50-50 balls.

The way … they dunked.

The Aztecs hammered away at point-blank range as if they intended to scrape the orange paint off the rim. The first possession was a rim rattler by Nathan Mensah off an interior lob from Lamont Butler. The second possession? Another Butler pass for another dunk, this time by Keshad Johnson.

In one first-half span covering 1 minute, 3 seconds, Butler corralled a wild half-pass, half-turnover from Johnson, who was trapped on the baseline, and raced past multiple flat-footed defenders to hammer home a leaning one hander. Fifty-two seconds later, Mensah collected a lob from Matt Bradley for another dunk. Eleven seconds after that, Bradley converted a steal into one more as Viejas roared.

It was part of a crippling 14-0 run. For UNLV, trouble seemed to come from all directions and inside of all uniforms.

Attack mode, pure and simple. Smell blood, show teeth.

“That was big,” said Bradley, who ended with 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting. “It was kind of surreal for me to dunk the ball. I’m like, dang, what’s going on? Three dunks in a row, steals, the gym was hyped. … We could’ve done a better job keeping our foot down on their neck and just keep going, but yeah, that moment was special for sure.

“The ‘change point’ in the game.”

San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher believes teams in this program get better right about now. Since taking over for Steve Fisher, his teams stand 31-6 in February, including 19-2 the last three laps.

This bunch, though, looks better in ways that go beyond piling up wins. They’ve seemingly figured out all those puzzle pieces, what fits and what doesn’t. They’ve become an increasingly un-guardable octopus.

Pick your poison? The Rebels would have had better luck picking up a weekend parking spot in Little Italy.

Mensah finished with an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double. Sharpshooter Adam Seiko — stunningly open at times, despite a hot start — drained six of 10 3-point attempts. Johnson delivered a monstrous first half, scoring 11 of the team’s first 16 points, then eased off the gas as others stepped in.

The Aztecs outrebounded the Rebels by 19, while nearly doubling up the offensive side of the rebounding ledger (18-10). San Diego State recorded five blocks from four players.

The big lead dwindled a bit, guards Butler and Darrion Trammell lost some of the luster of 13 assists with 11 turnovers, and sloppiness down the stretch reduced the report-card grade a tad.

This team, however, feels more loaded, more cohesive and more sure of itself by the dribble.

San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) is introduced before Saturday's tipoff. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

“We’re playing good basketball, obviously,” Dutcher said. “But the key is playing 40 minutes, you know. That’s what great teams do. We’re very good. I mean, we’re in first place in the conference. We’re 20-5. We’re playing to a high standard, but the level to climb (to) is to do it for longer periods of time.”

And now, they’re playing the type of basketball that causes opposing coaches to say things like …

“They’re incredibly selfless,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said. “They help each other. When a guy makes a mistake and you think you’ve got an opportunity to take advantage, they quickly rotate and they fight for each other. And they’re incredibly consistent at that, and that’s what makes them hard to beat.”

They fight. Kruger said it. The Aztecs showed it.

It’s one thing to play at 110 miles per hour, diving for loose balls and tipping away lost rebounds to make them yours when legs are fresh in the fall. This was something else, though, beyond the spot on the calendar.

This was confidence intersecting with comfort.

“The ceiling’s really high,” Bradley said. “As everybody knows, we’re the deepest team in this conference. When we get production from everybody, that’s a first-place team you’re looking at.”

And that’s what the Aztecs are, sturdied by another conference win.

“That’s the beauty of this team,” Dutcher said. “Try to find who’s playing well and narrow that lineup down in the second half to have the best guys playing on the floor at the same time.”

These Aztecs, more real by the day.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .