Bruins get a swift reminder about desperation in their return from break

The Bruins were already seeing a lot of teams’ best games simply because they’re the team with the best record in the league and the biggest target on their back.

On Saturday afternoon, they got a reminder that they’re also going to see a lot of desperate teams now that the All-Star break has come and gone and the stretch run is officially upon us. That’s what the Washington Capitals were when they handed the Bruins a 2-1 loss at TD Garden, just their second regulation loss at home all season.

Both teams had gone a week and a half since their last game, so the Bruins shouldn’t have been any rustier than the Caps. They looked it, though. While both teams made some sloppy plays early on, the Capitals outworked the Bruins in the first period and took a 1-0 lead. The Bruins played better from the second period on, but couldn’t quite do enough to dig themselves out of what eventually became a 2-0 hole.

The Capitals entered Saturday tied for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Bruins entered Saturday seven points clear of the field and in absolutely no danger of missing the playoffs. It was only natural for Washington to be the more desperate team.

The problem for the Bruins is that there are a lot of teams that, at least in theory, should be more desperate than them. There are more teams fighting for a playoff spot, playoff seeding or a division lead than are out of it right now.

“The thing we’re starting to see now is teams are fighting for their lives, and there’s a lot of desperation,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said after Saturday’s loss. “I think it’s only gonna get amplified, so we’re gonna have to start matching that. That’s the thing that concerns me coming out of this game, and a little bit of what we saw before the All-Star break.”

Brad Marchand agreed, and added that he has little doubt that he and his teammates will be able to match that desperation more going forward.

“He’s right,” Marchand said. “There’s gonna be a lot of teams with that playoff mentality from here on out, and we have to make sure we don’t wait to see what teams are bringing each night, but we elevate to our level right away and kind of carry the pace, which is what we’ve done the majority of the year. I don’t think this game is indicative of how we’re gonna play for the second half here. But again, we just have to get ready for the next one and bring more intensity right from the get-go.”

Better starts aren’t the only area Marchand believes the Bruins need to start having more of a playoff mindset. The B’s were also guilty of over-passing on numerous occasions Saturday, passing up pretty good looks in search of that elusive great one.

Taylor Hall and Trent Frederic were guilty of it early in the game. Charlie Coyle fell victim late, attempting to send a nice seam pass from Charlie McAvoy back across the slot instead of trying to bury the game-tying goal himself. The return pass got broken up and cleared away from danger.

“I just think in general -- not even tonight, but lately. We have to have that playoff mentality of pucks to the net, bodies to the net, and create havoc around there,” Marchand said. “You don’t usually score those highlight-reel goals come playoff time. You don’t want to pass up an opportunity. So, a little more direct will definitely help. Something we’ll continue to work on.”

That could be a little bit of a byproduct of Montgomery’s system stressing quality over quantity, which has mostly worked very well this season as the Bruins have seen an increase in their number of high-danger chances. But to Marchand’s point, quality chances aren’t all going to be cross-slot one-timers and doorstep tap-ins. They also have to include greasy goals from in close, and those don’t happen if the puck isn’t being put on net.

“I think we have to simplify, especially after a break like that,” captain Patrice Bergeron said. “I think that’s when you’re able to get your game back, and then you can make those pretty plays. I thought we over-passed on many occasions.”

The Bruins’ opponents won’t be getting any less desperate coming up. The Dallas Stars are next, and they’re in the middle of a tight battle for the Western Conference’s top seed. Then there’s the Nashville Predators and New York Islanders, both of whom are fighting for their playoff lives like the Capitals.

The Bruins have now lost four of their last five going back to before the All-Star break. Rightfully, no one is panicking. But they are approaching a point where they might actually have a battle of their own on their hands, at least for the top seed in the conference.

They’re not really playing poorly. But a little more desperation may be required.