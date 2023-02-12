Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

Lakers Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlEyk_0kkWthnL00

The Los Angeles Lakers have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are facing off with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, they have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

The Lakers have ruled out LeBron James, Cole Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Mo Bamba.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis has been upgraded to available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYxLZ_0kkWthnL00
NBA's official injury report

The starting lineup for the Lakers has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Russell, Schroder, Brown Jr., Hachimura, Davis on Saturday."

The Lakers were an active team at the trading deadline, so this will be their first game with several new players (including star point guard D'Angelo Russell).

Russell is in the starting lineup and is currently averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 assists per contest (while shooting 46.5% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range).

The 2019 NBA All-Star spent the first two seasons of his career with the Lakers (he was the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft).

Right now, the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-31 record in 56 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 12-17 in 29 games on the road.

As for the Warriors, they are the defending NBA Champions and come into the night tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are 28-27 in 55 games (and 6-4 in their last ten).

At home, the Warriors are an outstanding 21-6 in the 27 games they have hosted at the Chase Center.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
LeBron James Gives Update On Hand Injury Following 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Should The Los Angeles Lakers Sign This 10x NBA All-Star?
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
LeBron James Makes NBA All-Star History
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jayson Tatum Made NBA History On Sunday Night
Boston, MA18 hours ago
BREAKING: Kevin Love Confirms What Team He Will Join
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Opinion: This Player Will Win The Slam Dunk Contest
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Steph Curry's Tweet To Damian Lillard After Winning The 3-Point Contest
Portland, OR2 days ago
Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Mac McClung
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
BREAKING: LeBron James' Injury Status In All-Star Game
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic Explains Why All-Star Game Isn't Made For Him
Denver, CO18 hours ago
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Diagnosis Revealed
Milwaukee, WI13 hours ago
UPDATE: Chicago Bulls Reportedly "Nearing A Deal" For Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Big News Reported About Kevin Love On Saturday
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Miami Heat Officially Sign Former NBA Champion
Miami, FL15 hours ago
Los Angeles Clippers Sign Former Charlotte Hornets Player
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Russell Westbrook Is Reportedly Joining A New Team
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update Reported On Monday
Milwaukee, WI19 hours ago
Did The Boston Celtics Make An Epic Mistake In 2016?
Boston, MA16 hours ago
2x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Should The Golden State Warriors Sign This Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Russell Westbrook Could Make Debut With Clippers On This Date
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Miami Heat Reportedly "Finalizing Plans" To Sign Former 4th Overall Pick
Miami, FL1 day ago
Is LeBron James Subtly Recruiting Kyrie Irving To The Lakers?
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls Can Save Their Season By Signing This 5x NBA All-Star
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Signing Former Miami Heat Player
Milwaukee, WI15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy