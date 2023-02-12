Lakers Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are facing off with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, they have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

The Lakers have ruled out LeBron James, Cole Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Mo Bamba.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineup for the Lakers has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Russell, Schroder, Brown Jr., Hachimura, Davis on Saturday."

The Lakers were an active team at the trading deadline, so this will be their first game with several new players (including star point guard D'Angelo Russell).

Russell is in the starting lineup and is currently averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 assists per contest (while shooting 46.5% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range).

The 2019 NBA All-Star spent the first two seasons of his career with the Lakers (he was the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft).

Right now, the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-31 record in 56 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 12-17 in 29 games on the road.

As for the Warriors, they are the defending NBA Champions and come into the night tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are 28-27 in 55 games (and 6-4 in their last ten).

At home, the Warriors are an outstanding 21-6 in the 27 games they have hosted at the Chase Center.