Valdez throws no-hitter as Lady Chaps' strong pitching continues

Maxine Valdez threw a no-hitter and Lubbock Christian University won two more five-inning games by run rule Saturday in the Lubbock College Sports Invitational.

LCU beat Chadron State 8-0 with Valdez in the circle and downed Adams State 9-1 with Kaeleigh Vega and two relievers throwing a two-hitter.

LCU (9-1) has won nine games in a row, the past four in five-inning run-rule games over two days. Lady Chaps pitchers have yielded only three runs in their first five games of the tournament. LCU finishes the weekend hosting Minot State (5-3) at noon Sunday.

Valdez (4-0) struck out five and walked one. The day before, she threw a one-hitter in a 9-0 shutout of Emporia State. This time, Ally Oyanguren backed her with a run-scoring single and a two-run double, and Tiarra Delrosario added a two-run single.

Against Adams State, LCU's Hope Banales drove in two runs with a double and a single, helping build a 5-0 lead after two inning, and Kasey Flores unloaded a two-run homer.

LCU baseball

ODESSA — Lubbock Christian University bounced back from a series-opening loss to sweep a Lone Star Conference doubleheader Saturday, beating the University of Texas of the Permian Basin 16-2 and 9-1.

Carson Ogilvie and Chris Shull each finished the first game with three hits and four runs batted in. In a five-run fourth inning, Ogilvie smacked a three-run double and Shull came up two batters later and hit a two-run double.

That made it easier for Chaps starter Aydan Alger (1-1), who went five innings for the win, and reliever Stoney Rhodes, who worked the last two innings.

LCU pitcher Andrew Duran (1-0) handcuffed the Falcons on two hits in the second game, striking out eight in a seven-inning complete game. Frenship graduate Jacob Gutierrez went 4 for 4 with a home run, and Nate Van Maanen went 2 for 3 with a walk and three RBI.

The two teams finish the series with a game at noon Sunday. LCU is 5-2, UTPB is 2-5 and the teams have identical conference records.