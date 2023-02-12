Open in App
Rockford, IL
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford East’s Camden Taylor closes the deal; holds every NIC-10 swim record

By Scott Leber,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3raF_0kkWs3WB00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–This was a historic day in swimming and diving in the NIC-10. One Rockford swimmer put his name all over the conference record books.

We’ll get to that in a minute, but first, Harlem senior Jeremy Mueller won two individual events, the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Mueller was also on Harlem’s winning 400 freestyle relay team.

Hononegah junior Owen West won the 100 backstroke, and he was on the winning 200 medley relay team.

Hononegah sophomore Cale Miles touched first in the 100 butterfly and the 200 individual medley. He was also on Hononegah’s winning 200 medley relay team.

Behind the efforts of Miles and West, Hononegah won the team championship for the 13th straight year, which called for another quick dip in the pool for a celebration by all of Hononegah’s swimmers and coaches.

But the spectators at Jefferfson saw something even bigger. East senior Camden Taylor came into this meet already holding six of the eight individual conference records, so he went after the final two.

First in the 50 freestyle he cruised to a time of 20.86 seconds. That eclipsed the old conference record that had been stood since 1989 when former J-Hawk Steve Kitzman set it.

That left one final conference record for Taylor still to conquer in the 100 breaststroke. Taylor can now check that box too. His time of 56.95 seconds smashed the old record by more than two seconds.

There can be no denying, Taylor is now the greatest swimmer in NIC-10 history as he holds conference records in all eight individual events.

“I’m feeling really good,” said Talylor. “I’m feeling relieved. Definitely, that last one was, that was the toughest one. This was a goal of mine since my sophomore year when I had four of them (conference records), and I knew I could get the last four.”

Next up for Taylor and our local swimmers, the Jefferson Sectional next Saturday.

For highlights of the NIC-10 meet watch the media player above. Following are the team and individual results from Saturday.

NIC-10 TEAM RESULTS
1. Hononegah              284 (13th straight championship)
2. Belvidere Co-op      244.50
3. Harlem                    171
4. Auburn                    149
5. Boylan                     144.50
6. East                         126
7. Guilford                   121
8. Freeport                   69
9. Jefferson                  28

NIC-10 INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
1. 1 meter diving-Fr. Tristan Peterson-Freeport
2. 200 medley relay-Hononegah (included Jr. Owen West and sophomore Cale Miles)
3. 200 freestyle- Sr. Jeremy Mueller-Harlem 1:44.47
4. 200yd IM-Soph. Cale Miles-Hononegah 2:04.61
5. 50 free-Camden Taylor-East *20.86 (old record 21.32 Steve Kitzman-Jefferson 1989)
6. 100 butter-Soph. Cale Miles-Hononegah 54.35
7. 100 freestyle-Jeremy Mueller-Harlem (46.94)
8. 500 freestyle-Soph. James Murray-Auburn (5:08.69)
9. 200 freestyle relay-Hononegah (includes Cale Miles)
10. 100 backstroke-Jr. Owen West-Hononegah (56.24)
11. 100 breaststroke-Sr. Camden Taylor-East (56.95) *breaks the old record of 59.08 set
in 2021 by Boylan’s Brady Dolan
12. 400 freestyle relay-Harlem (includes Sr. Jeremy Mueller)

CAMDEN TAYLOR’S NIC-10 CONFERENCE RECORDS
1. 200 freestyle (1:42.11)
2. 200 individual medley (1:53.51)
3. 50 freestyle (20.86)
4. 100 butterfly (51.97)
5. 100 freestyle (46.43)
6. 500 freestyle (4:38.40)
7. 100 backstroke (51.96)
8. 100 breaststroke (56.93)


Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rockford, IL newsLocal Rockford, IL
Belvidere’s outdoor ice area reopens with IceHogs meet-and-greet
Belvidere, IL11 hours ago
Rockford tournament shows city’s passion for pinball
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rockford Damage Inc Pro Wrestling puts on a show that included a clown tag team
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rockford gas prices fall for third straight week
Rockford, IL15 hours ago
Harlem bowlers finish third at State, Hononegah finishes eighth
Rockton, IL2 days ago
‘Rockford’s Sweetest Night’ returns for 16th year
Rockford, IL16 hours ago
“We know we are dangerous,” talking Lutheran basketball with head coach Tom Guse
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Sikura’s hat trick propels Hogs past Wild
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Woman killed in Beloit shooting Monday morning
Beloit, WI19 hours ago
Who has the best barbecue in Rockford?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
71-year-old Wisconsin woman killed in semi crash
Monroe, WI20 hours ago
Rockford motorcycle dealership shifts gears after charity cook off cancelled by health department
Rockford, IL2 days ago
1 dead, at least 13 hospitalized after explosion at Ohio factory: firefighters
Ohio, IL15 hours ago
Armed teens lead police on high-speed chase through Beloit
Beloit, WI23 hours ago
Hononegah graduate Jordan King enjoying a breakout season with Marquette
Milwaukee, WI10 hours ago
Rockford group celebrates Black History Month with dance showcase
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Gary Huenefeld is devoted to Dakota
Dakota, IL2 days ago
Vigil held for murdered Pinnon’s employee Peggy Anderson
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Parents may overuse fever-reducing medication, poll finds
Rockford, IL15 hours ago
Man charged with DUI after high speed Ogle County police chase
Mount Morris, IL19 hours ago
Homeowner shoots suspect in Ogle County home invasion
Chana, IL18 hours ago
Rockford fundraiser benefits city’s furry friends
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Police say Rockford man was transporting meth, Fentanyl, crack cocaine to Wisconsin
Rockford, IL17 hours ago
Study: 1 in 5 kids have disordered eating habits
Rockford, IL15 hours ago
Fugitive captured after standoff at Janesville hotel
Janesville, WI21 hours ago
Nestle: Food prices to keep rising this year
Rockford, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy