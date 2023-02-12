Open in App
Troy, AL
See more from this location?
KLFY News 10

Louisiana drops Saturday contest at Troy, 80-65

By Matt Sullivan, UL Director of Athletics Communications,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rv7KW_0kkWrolA00

TROY, Ala. – Zay Williams and Nelson Phillips combined for 49 points, including 33 in the second half, and Troy made 11 of its final 13 shots from the floor to earn an 80-65 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in a Sun Belt Conference game on Saturday at Trojan Arena.

Williams posted a double-double with a game-high 26 points with 10 rebounds as Troy (16-11, 8-6 Sun Belt) snapped an eight-game losing streak to Louisiana (20-6, 10-4 Sun Belt) and earned its first home victory over the Ragin’ Cajuns since a 71-52 win over February 2, 2012.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Cajun Nation Sports

Phillips, a transfer from Georgia State, came off the bench to score 23 points with five 3-pointers in seven attempts as Troy outscored Louisiana, 50-30, in the second half by going 16-for-22 from the floor (72.7 percent) while outrebounding Louisiana, 23-13.

Louisiana trailed 27-23 after an Aamer Muhammad bucket with 5:14 remaining in the first half before using a 12-3 run to close out the period and take a 35-30 lead at the break.

Jalen Dalcourt, who finished with 11 points, scored eight in the span with a pair of 3-pointers with Terence Lewis II adding a bucket and Jordan Brown a pair of free throws.

Isaiah Richards’ layup with 9:48 remaining tied the game at 50-50 before Troy would go on a 16-3 run to pull away. Muhammad put the Trojans ahead for good with a layup to start the run before Phillips drained a pair of free throws and added a bucket for a 56-50 lead.

Back-to-back layups by Darius McNeill would push Troy’s lead to 66-53 before Williams scored six straight points after a pair of free throws by Michael Thomas got Louisiana to within 66-57 with 4:03 left.

Greg Williams, Jr., led Louisiana with 15 points with Richards pulling down a season-high eight rebounds. The Ragin’ Cajuns finished 24-for-59 (40.7 percent) from the floor and 7-for-26 (26.9 percent) from behind the 3-point line.

Louisiana will return home for an in-state battle with ULM at the Cajundome on Thursday at 7 p.m., before traveling to face James Madison on Saturday (Feb. 18) in a 6 p.m. CT contest.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Rice rallies to avoid sweep of Cajuns 12-7
Houston, TX1 day ago
Hood, Louisiana Defeat Rice In Season-Opener, 5-4
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Pokuaah Breaks School Long Jump Record, Captures First Place at SBC Indoor Championships
Lafayette, LA8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bats Erupt Early As Louisiana Defeats Rice, 11-2
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Brown Posts Sixth Double-Double in Final Road Battle
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Jonas Richard: from Heymann Park to Hall of Fame
Lafayette, LA2 hours ago
Oklahoma State Powers Its Way Past Louisiana at Clearwater Invitational
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Louisiana Battles Back, Arkansas Holds on Saturday Night in Clearwater
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Michigan Able to Evade Louisiana’s Comeback Friday Night in Clearwater
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Louisiana Wins 18th Straight Game Over ULM
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
Ragin’ Cajuns push UCLA to the limit, fall to FSU on final day in Clearwater
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Cajuns beat ULM, 84-67 to remain unbeaten at home on the hardwood
Monroe, LA4 days ago
LSU baseball player gives $10K to help teens in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Louisiana Starts Off Clearwater Venture With Win Over Indiana
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
LDWF agents cite Texas man for multiple fishing violations
Nacogdoches, TX15 hours ago
Mamou Mardi Gras in full effect
Mamou, LA56 minutes ago
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after RV accident has new purpose
Baton Rouge, LA21 hours ago
‘The House Rocker’ connected the black community over the radio
New Iberia, LA23 hours ago
Louisiana native & U.S. Ambassador to South Africa left behind a legacy
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
LPD: 2 pedestrians hit by car in downtown Lafayette over weekend; driver not at fault
Lafayette, LA15 hours ago
Louisiana R&B legend Huey ‘Piano’ Smith dies at 89
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Ville Platte Mayor making history while improving community
Ville Platte, LA1 hour ago
King and Queen of Mardi Gras Festival, Inc. ready for parade
Lafayette, LA18 hours ago
10 things to do in Acadiana on Mardi Gras weekend
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
Local literary legend Ernest Gaines now on a forever stamp
Lafayette, LA3 hours ago
The man behind the camera: KLFY’s own John Weatherall was at the Queen’s parade
Lafayette, LA13 hours ago
Bridge closure south of Kaplan
Kaplan, LA4 days ago
Lafayette man arrested after striking 3 pedestrians, running 1 over
Lafayette, LA19 hours ago
Louisiana mechanic accused of stealing, selling customer’s vehicle
Zachary, LA21 hours ago
Lafayette Fire Department on scene of fire at St. Francis Motel
Lafayette, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy