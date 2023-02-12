Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

NYC man arrested for shoplifting dies in custody: NYPD

By Dean Balsamini,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWRnT_0kkWrJal00

An East Village man arrested for a series of shoplifting strikes at a Greenwich Village Duane Reade died in police custody, the NYPD said.

Travis Durkin, 47, was accused of stealing $455 worth of merchandise from the drugstore on West Fourth Street near Broadway on Jan. 15 and $1,238 in goods on Jan. 16, police said.

When Durkin returned to the same Duane Reade on Jan. 18, he allegedly tried to steal $40 worth of merchandise, but this time cops took him into custody, the NYPD said.

He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny for the three incidents, police said.

After his Jan. 18 arrest, Durkin was found unconscious in a holding cell, and was taken to Manhattan Central Booking where he was awaiting arraignment, the NYPD said.

He was pronounced dead Thursday, police announced on Friday.

“He died weeks later after being admitted to the hospital,” an NYPD spokeswoman confirmed Saturday.

The incident is under investigation by the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Man critically hurt while clinging to car to stop NYC thieves
New York City, NY27 minutes ago
NYPD Police Officer, Nerys Ramirez, 43, Arrested
New York City, NY1 day ago
Two off-duty cops among three NYPD workers busted over weekend
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 man arrested in Hempstead, L.I. stabbing
Hempstead, NY18 hours ago
Burglars steal 400 bullet-proof vests from Ukrainian nonprofit in East Village
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Man shot in the back in East Harlem
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
NYPD seeking suspects wanted for murder of 42-year-old Harlem man
New York City, NY3 days ago
Woman, 50, fatally struck after falling while crossing Brooklyn intersection
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Man on scooter runs down toddler at Lower East Side intersection: NYPD
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Knife fight lands NYPD cops in hot water: sources
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Homeless man with over 30 priors charged for trying to rape woman in Queens bathroom
Queens, NY4 days ago
Alleged gangsters hit with 85 charges
New York City, NY4 days ago
Hamilton Heights bodega worker questioned in patron’s deadly stabbing: cops
Manhattan, NY4 days ago
Three men cuffed for Inwood shooting that left Bronx man dead last year
Bronx, NY4 days ago
Woman Charged with Stabbing Pregnant Woman in New Rochelle, Charged for Punching, Biting Her Mother in Yonkers
Yonkers, NY4 days ago
53-year-old man assaulted during botched robbery in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
KPD: Wife threw beer at hubby, then slashed him, then hid in a room
Jersey City, NJ4 days ago
NJ man, 26, arrested after repeatedly ramming cop car with vehicle
Hackensack, NJ4 days ago
Brooklyn thief robs FedEx worker of $1K iPhone
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
Harlem man stabbed to death during fight in Brooklyn apartment
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
Harlem teen arrested in shooting outside Brooklyn high school
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Brooklyn store employee helps subdue man armed with rifle
Brooklyn, NY5 days ago
Police: 3 teens in stolen car lead officers on high-speed chase from Yonkers to Stamford
Stamford, CT4 days ago
Police identify suspect in Manhattan subway train shooting
Manhattan, NY5 days ago
Suspect Nabbed After 2 Found Shot To Death In Selden Home
Selden, NY5 days ago
CARRY THAT WEIGHT: Bergen Detectives Bust NYC Five With 1,100 Pounds Of Pot, 50 Lbs Of Edibles
Fort Lee, NJ4 days ago
Eight-year-old girl struck in alleged hit-and-run near Dartmouth Street
Valley Stream, NY4 days ago
Brooklyn Yeshiva goes on lockdown after man barricades himself in apartment nearby: report
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
Man accused of fatally shooting two men in Long Island home
Selden, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy