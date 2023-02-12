Man seriously injured as his pickup flips off a Ray County road, lands on its wheels

An Excelsior Springs man was seriously injured Saturday morning after his pickup truck flipped off a Ray County roadway.

Officers responded to the crash at 9 a.m. about a half mile west of Route O on 88th Street, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

An investigation determined the man was traveling west on 88th Street in a Ford F-150. As the road curved, he struggled to turn.

The 38-year-old’s pickup truck veered off the side of the road and tumbled over, eventually landing on its wheels.

The Ford suffered extensive damage and the driver was transported to a North Kansas City hospital with serious injuries, the Missouri State Highway Patrol report said.