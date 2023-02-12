Jamaal Williams Dances With 81-Year-Old Season-Ticket Holder

Lions rewarded season-ticket holders with tickets to the Super Bowl.

The Detroit Lions rewarded two season-ticket holders with a pair of tickets to this year's Super Bowl.

On the eve of the biggest football game of the season, two enthusiastic supporters are enjoying themselves in Arizona, the site of this year's Super Bowl.

A video was posted online Saturday of Mary Jo Isaacson dancing with Lions running back Jamaal Williams .

When radio producer Jake Riepma posted video of his grandfather singing the fight song at a game earlier this year, it certainly caught the attention of the organization.

Ronald Isaacson and his wife Mary Jo have been season-ticket holders for the past 52 NFL seasons.

As a result of their loyalty, the team publicly recognized the couple during the Bears game at Ford Field and rewarded them with a memorable experience.

“My grandmother’s reaction was priceless,” Riepma expressed, via the Midland Daily News. “They were both just incredibly excited and shocked and thankful. It brought tears to their eyes.

“I get choked up just thinking about it,” he added. “None of us had any idea (about the Super Bowl trip).”

Williams is among the most popular members of the Lions organization.

After two productive seasons in Motown, the talented running back has repeatedly expressed his desire to return to the Lions.

Williams told the team's website on radio row this week, "I really just want to stay with Detroit, if I can. Really just stay here and make my mark here. I really want to finish (my career) here if I could.

"I understand it's a business and the team has to do what's best for them and I have to do what's best for me, too, but I just really want us to come to a mutual agreement and just get it done and just get back to playing football."