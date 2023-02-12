Open in App
Williamsport, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man reportedly rapes woman after being accused of cheating, viewing child pornography

By Brett Crossley,

9 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is in jail after police say he raped a woman at knifepoint. The two had previously argued about sexually-explicit pictures and messages from a minor on the man's phone, police say.

After she discovered sexually explicit messages on Jan. 1 between her 35-year-old partner and a minor, it set into motion a series of events that culminated with the alleged rape on Jan. 31 at a property in the 1600 block of Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township, police said.

On Jan. 1, Georgio Nomberto Rochon of Williamsport fell asleep while Facetiming with a young girl, according to the affidavit from Trooper Brian Siebert. Rochon’s girlfriend identified the person as a minor and photographed the device, Siebert said.

Sensing there was more on the phone, Rochon’s girlfriend also discovered child pornography.

According to Siebert, one image depicted Rochon and the minor lying in bed together. A second screenshot showed a conversation between Siebert and the minor along with a nude photo of the girl, Siebert said.

On. Jan. 18, the woman confronted Rochon about the pictures, police said. Upset over being called out, Rochon shoved the woman, causing her to fall and strike her head off the wall.

Lying on her bed a couple days later, the woman said Rochon held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her. Seeing she was going to call 911, Rochon told the accuser he would kill her before help arrived.

Rochon made the woman strip naked while he held the knife at her neck, Siebert said. Rochen then took his clothes off and raped her.

Rochon is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on charges of first-degree felony rape, simple assault, terroristic threats, strangulation, rape by forcible compulsion, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault-forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault-threat of forcible compulsion, indecent assault without the consent of others, indecent assault forcible compulsion, corruptions of minors, child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, and possession of an instrument of crime. He was denied bail by Judge Christian Frey during a preliminary arraignment on Feb. 2.

Rochon is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on Feb. 13 for a preliminary hearing.

