Fire damages Bigfoot BBQ cart at The Podski lot in NW Bend; state phasing in new fire code requirements

By KTVZ news sources,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSU15_0kkWnH7700
Bend Fire & Rescue
Bend fire crews extinguished blaze in the wall of Bigfoot BBQ food cart at The Podski on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4OFB_0kkWnH7700
Jairo Jimenez/KTVZ.COM
Firefighters were called to was termed a 'vehicle fire' but turned out to be a food cart at The Podski lot

Will require exhaust hoods, fire-protection systems, like brick-and-mortar restaurants

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire caused about $8,000 damage to a food cart at The Podski food cart lot in northwest Bend Saturday afternoon. It prompted fire officials to point out a new state fire code that will require carts to have fire protection systems, as brick-and-mortar restaurants do.

Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 2:10 p.m. to the reported fire at the Bigfoot BBQ cart at The Podski on Northwest Arizona Avenue, Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said.

The first unit was on scene less than five minutes after the 911 call and found smoke coming from inside the food cart’s wall, Kettering said.

Crews were able to remove the cart’s metal siding and put out the fire, which began behind the cart’s cooktop. Damage was estimated at $8,000 to the cart and contents, the fire official said.

An investigation found that the backsplash behind the cooktop was installed with a cutout that contained a covered electrical outlet. Kettering said the cutout exposed the electrical box and adjacent wood and foam insulation to high heat, allowing an accumulation of grease that led to the fire.

"The new 2022 edition of the Oregon Fire Code will help owners of food carts and other mobile food units reduce their risk from fire by requiring cooking equipment to have kitchen exhaust hoods and fire protection systems, as regular brick-and-mortar restaurants do," Kettering said in a news release.

"This change will be phased in over the next three years and provides a level of both fire and life safety for those working inside and around food carts," she added..

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the deputy fire marshal to learn more about what caused the fire and more on the Oregon Fire Code. She will find out if the code could become expensive for food trucks and if there are any that already have the equipment. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

For more information on fire and life safety in food carts and other mobile food units, Kettering advised to contact your local fire agency.  Residents of Bend can call Bend Fire & Rescue at (541) 322-6386.

