Stellar first half lifts Marshall over Belleville

The Marshall girls basketball team’s road trip to Belleville on Friday, Feb. 10 was a great test of the Cardinals’ guts. They had just broken a five-game losing streak with a 79-68 win over Wisconsin Heights on senior night three days prior. The price of this turnaround victory was losing senior Halle Weisensel to an ankle injury.

Outside of being a team captain and reliable scorer, Weisensel’s loss was most significant on the boards. She was the team’s leading rebounder, a massive loss in advance of taking on the taller Wildcats of Belleville in Marshall’s penultimate game of the regular season.

The Cardinals rallied. Weisensel’s replacement in the starting lineup, sophomore Makayla Nemec, buried five three point shots to go along with 22 points from senior Allie Rateike and 17 from junior Wynn Held as Marshall stormed to a 67-51 victory.

“It was a huge performance,” Marshall head coach Dan Nickel said. “We really needed someone to step up.”

Marshall set the tone early, immediately throwing a full-court press at Belleville after Held buried a layup off the tip-off. The Cardinals’ rotation was strong, leading to turnovers and easy buckets on the other end. Belleville hit a pair of three pointers to keep things relatively even, though, with Marshall only leading 14-13.

Then, Nemec got hot. She came down the court and knocked down back-to-back three pointers. This was only the start of what would turn into a 17-0 run for Marshall. Nemec would hit another triple during this stretch but was also aided by a pair of layups from Rateike and a layup each from Held and senior Kaitlin Jesberger. By the time the Wildcats broke the run with a layup, the Cardinals held a commanding 31-15 lead.

Belleville was able to calm down and figure out Marshall’s press towards the end of the first half. The Wildcats ended the half on a 7-2 run, but it still paled in comparison to the Cardinals’ 42-27 lead heading into the break.

“I think that was our best first half of the season,” Nickel said.

Marshall stayed hot from deep in the second half. Nemec would connect on two more triples as Rateike and Jesberger would contribute one of their own, as well. Belleville was never able to fully cut into the deficit. Marshall’s bench dribbled out the last few minutes of the game, securing a 67-51 victory.

Rateike led the game in scoring with 22, followed by Held with 17, Nemec with 15, and Jesberger with seven. Sophomore Kierstin Hoel deserves her flowers, as well, for helping pick up the slack in the rebounding department in the absence of Weisensel. Nickel hopes Weisensel will be ready to return for the WIAA state tournament.

The win bumps Marshall up to an 11-12 overall record to go along with a 5-4 mark in Capitol — South conference competition. The win guarantees the Cardinals third place in the standings behind first place New Glarus and second place Cambridge.

Marshall’s final game of the 2022-23 regular season will be against the conference-leading Glarner Knights of New Glarus. The Cardinals will travel down to their place on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Seeding for the 2023 WIAA state tournament also took place on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Cardinals earned the No. 8 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 4. Their regional opener is scheduled at home against No. 9 seed Waterloo on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The two rivals split their regular season series with Marshall winning the first one 64-55 and Waterloo getting revenge in the second, 50-48.

Capitol — South girls basketball standings

(overall records in parenthesis)

-as of Saturday, Feb. 11

1. New Glarus, 9-0 (22-0)

2. Cambridge, 6-2 (13-8)

3. Marshall, 5-4 (11-12)

4. Belleville, 3-6 (9-14)

5. Waterloo, 2-7 (9-14)

6. Wisconsin Heights, 1-7 (4-14)