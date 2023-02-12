San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to vote on funds for Half Moon Bay farmworkers

The BOS will vote on a resolution which would approve an allocation of $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide emergency re-housing and supportive services for farmworker households displaced by the Half Moon Bay shooting. The second part of the resolution would grant the County Executive the ability to enter into an agreement with a service provider for the re-housing effort.
KRON On is streaming now
All contracts would end by March 31, 2024, and they are not expected to exceed $1,500,000, according to the agenda. The funds would be a combination of ARPA funds as well as third-party contributions.
Comments / 0